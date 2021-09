When the topic turns to making a solar panel in the US, it’s easy to poke fun. After all, the Land of the Free dominated close to 100% of global solar manufacturing for decades after Bell Labs introduced the first practical solar cell in 1954, only to see the PV party screech to a stop-stop when the go-go 1980s hit. Japan took the lead, then China picked up the torch and it’s been virtual cricket chirps for major US solar makers ever since. One exception is the firm First Solar, and now that the Biden administration has turned up the heat on solar power it looks like all that hard work could be about to pay off.