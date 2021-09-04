Angelina Jolie claims she feared for family's safety during Brad Pitt marriage

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s divorce has been on going since 2016, as the couple continues a legal battle over child custody. Angelina Jolie, 46, made a rare public comment about her on-going split from ex Brad Pitt, 57. The Oscar winner opened up about the “difficult” divorce and custody battle with her Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star, who she shares kids Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox with. When asked if she “feared” for the safety of her kids during the relationship, the actress nodded and said “yes, for my family. My whole family,” in a new interview with The Guardian, published on Sept. 4, 2021.