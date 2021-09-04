CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angelina Jolie claims she feared for family's safety during Brad Pitt marriage

Cover picture for the articleAngelina Jolie has claimed she feared for the safety of her “whole family” during her marriage to Brad Pitt. The ‘Maleficent’ star has previously alleged her ex-husband was verbally and physically abusive with their children – Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and 13-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne – including an incident on a private plane involving eldest son Maddox.

