September may have just started, but I know we are all ready for cooler temps and fall colors. Find out when it will be the best time to take the perfect fall family pictures. While football and pumpkin spice lattes are great and all, perhaps nothing says "fall is here" more than seeing the trees change color. It truly is the spirit of the season. And if you want to see autumn at its autumniest, there's actually a scientific way to figure out when the colors of fall will come to the Tri-State area.