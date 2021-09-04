We Need a Civilian Climate Corps
When you think of the New Deal, what comes to mind? For many Americans, the era has an enduring physical legacy in our parks, tree lines, and trails. On Orcas Island in Washington, hundreds of young men with the Civilian Conservation Corps built Moran State Park’s idyllic trails, campgrounds, and watchtower. Ninety years later, recreationists still benefit from their labor as they hike towards sweeping views and splash in crystalline mountain lakes.goodmenproject.com
