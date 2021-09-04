We Need a Civilian Climate Corps

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. As natural disasters like wildfires and floods ravage the country, a growing chorus of Americans is calling for action now to fight climate change. And Black environmentalists who’ve seen their communities suffer from environmental abuse and neglect for generations are pushing the issue to the top of the civil rights agenda. On today’s episode of A Word, professor Robert Bullard, known as the “father of environmental justice,” speaks about the cost of environmental racism, and how a new generation is leading the fight to stop it.