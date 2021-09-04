CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-04 08:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 19.7 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Saturday was 19.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.0 feet tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads.

