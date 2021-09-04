Special Weather Statement issued for Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 18:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Sedgwick A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Sedgwick County through 945 PM CDT At 900 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over southwest Wichita and Haysville, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Wichita, Derby, Andover, Haysville, Park City, Valley Center, Bel Aire, Mulvane, Goddard, Rose Hill, Maize, Clearwater, Sedgwick, Colwich, Downtown Wichita, Kechi, Eastborough, West Wichita, Eisenhower National Airport and Northeast Wichita. This includes the following highways Interstate 135 between Mile Markers 0 and 22. Interstate 35 between Mile Markers 34 and 54. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH