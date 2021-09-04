CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mazda3 And CX-30 Updated In Australia With MX-30’s Mild-Hybrid Powertrain

Cover picture for the articleMazda has updated the CX-30 and Mazda3 in Australia with additional features, but more importantly, a new engine. The highlight is the availability of the same e-SkyActive-G powertrain as the mild-hybrid version of the MX-30. This powertrain features a 2.0-liter four-cylinder coupled to a 24-volt hybrid system with a belt-driven integrated starter generator. It produces 153 hp (114 kW) at 6,000 rpm and 147 lb-ft (200 Nm) of torque at 4,000 rpm and is coupled to a six-speed automatic transmission.

#Mazda3#Australia#Mazda Cx 30#Skyactive G#Sp Vision Technology#G20#G25#Platinum Quartz
