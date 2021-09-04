Mazda3 And CX-30 Updated In Australia With MX-30’s Mild-Hybrid Powertrain

Just a couple of months back, the Toyota GR 86 was finally revealed, but it came much later than the supposedly identical Subaru BRZ that premiered way back in November of last year. We ran a comparison story on the two cars, trying to pick them apart, but without having driven either at the time, it was tricky to tell how they differed. Fortunately, we now have some clarity on the changes made. Remember when every publication compared the new Supra to the "mechanically identical" BMW Z4, and yet the Supra came out on top in almost every metric? That's because Toyota tuned some things itself, and the same has happened again with the GR 86.