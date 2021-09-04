Apache Junction (2021 movie) trailer, release date

What She Said tells the story of PHD candidate, Sam (Jenny Lester), who should be nearly finished with her dissertation. Instead, she’s spent the last year in and out of court pursuing charges against her rapist. When she receives news that the trial is postponed yet again, Sam heads to her family’s cabin in the Virginia woods, ghosting everyone in her life. But Sam’s isolation is interrupted as her brother comes barging in with her closest friends in tow, for a pseudo-intervention and also to convince her to finish out the trial. Startattle.com – What She Said 2021.