Apache Junction (2021 movie) trailer, release date
Apache Junction tells the story of big-city reporter Annabelle Angel (Scout Taylor-Compton), who arrives to write an article on Apache Junction, a town known as an outpost of lawlessness and a haven for thieves. She soon becomes a target when notorious gunslinger Jericho Ford (Stuart Townsend) comes to her aid. Now Annabelle must entrust her future to a man with a deadly past, as Jericho heads toward a tense showdown. Startattle.com – Apache Junction 2021.www.startattle.com
Comments / 0