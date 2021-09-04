Nashville SC downs New York City FC on Mukhtar double

New York City FC forward Valentin Castellanos has been voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Month by members of the media for August of the 2021 MLS season. Castellanos scored four goals and added two assists in August, and was involved in each one of NYCFC’s goals over the month as they won two games and drew two others. Castellanos finished the month tied for sixth place in the standings for the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi, with 10 goals on the season, while also tied for 10th place in the MLS assist standings with six in 2021.