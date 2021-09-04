CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville SC downs New York City FC on Mukhtar double

Cover picture for the articleHany Mukhtar scored twice and host Nashville SC benefited from an own goal by New York City FC to cruise to a 3-1 victory on Friday. Joe Willis finished with six saves for Nashville SC (9-2-11, 38 points), who improved to 8-0-6 at home this season. The Music City representatives also moved past Orlando City into sole possession of second place in the Eastern Conference, although the Lions host the Columbus Crew on Saturday.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walker Zimmerman
Person
Hany Mukhtar
Person
Dax Mccarty
Person
Alistair Johnston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville Sc#New York City Fc#Nashville Sc#Lions#Espn#Nycfc
