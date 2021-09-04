Nashville SC downs New York City FC on Mukhtar double
Hany Mukhtar scored twice and host Nashville SC benefited from an own goal by New York City FC to cruise to a 3-1 victory on Friday. Joe Willis finished with six saves for Nashville SC (9-2-11, 38 points), who improved to 8-0-6 at home this season. The Music City representatives also moved past Orlando City into sole possession of second place in the Eastern Conference, although the Lions host the Columbus Crew on Saturday.www.espn.com
Comments / 0