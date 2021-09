Not since Superstorm Sandy ploughed into the New York area almost a decade ago, has the city been rocked by such a brutal and deadly storm. The remnants of Hurricane Ida wreaked a devastating path of destruction across the Northeast on Wednesday night leaving at least 43 people dead, including a two-year-old boy.A number of people died after being trapped in submerged basement apartments or in cars swept away in flash floods. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said that 23 people had died in his state, while officials said that 15 were killed in New York, four in...