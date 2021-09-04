Actress/activist Sis organizes ‘Trans March on Broadway’ for respect and visibility

At The Green Room 42, these pop-up shows are just being announced. Loveville High: A Prom In Nine Musical Podcasts, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, is pleased to announce the re-release of the remastered audio musical, plus songs from the podcast will be available free on streaming services. With book and lyrics by David Zellnik (Drama Desk nominated Yank!) and music by Eric Svejcar (Disney’s Peter Pan Jr. with Zellnik) Loveville High takes place on prom night in the fictional town of Loveville, Ohio. Each ten-minute episode tells a love story – new love, old love, romantic love, friend love, gay and straight, cis and genderqueer; each is a self-contained musical while also connecting with the other episodes to form a glimpse into the biggest night in the lives of one high school class. The first five remastered episodes and a special bonus episode are now available exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network on the BPN APP, and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. The final four remastered episodes will be released weekly on subsequent Wednesdays. Find the podcast now at BPN.FM/lovevillehigh and the album at https://ditto.fm/loveville-high.