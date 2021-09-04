CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Actress/activist Sis organizes ‘Trans March on Broadway’ for respect and visibility

By Deb Miller
dcmetrotheaterarts.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen asked in an August interview with London’s Telegraph if he would consider reimagining the familiar role of Mary Poppins as a trans woman, producer Cameron Mackintosh (Les Misérables; The Phantom of the Opera; Miss Saigon; Mary Poppins) expressed his concern about the idea of deviating from the playwright’s original intent for the character with the following response: “You can’t implant something that is not inherently there in the story or character, that’s what I think,” he said. “Just to do that, that becomes gimmick casting. It’s trying to force something that isn’t natural.”

dcmetrotheaterarts.com

Comments / 13

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Mackintosh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway#Trans People#For Respect#Opera
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Manhattan, NYwiltonbulletin.com

Transgender March on Broadway Protests Cameron Mackintosh Casting Comments, Calls For Greater Representation

Transgender actors and advocates for greater trans inclusion on Broadway gathered in the heart of Manhattan’s theater district on Monday. Called the Trans March on Broadway, the event was organized in response to producer Cameron Mackintosh’s recent statements that transgender casting in classic musicals is a “gimmick.” Participants seized upon the opportunity for transgender members of the industry to reclaim an ongoing debate about casting, inclusion and access.
Pittsburgh, PApghintheround.com

Oprah Winfrey Narrates “This is Broadway”

The Broadway League is welcoming audiences back to Broadway as productions (finally!) reopen after 18 months of shutdown, with a very special video highlighting shows past, present and future. The “This is Broadway” short film, narrated by Oprah Winfrey, celebrates Broadway’s history and return to the stage. The video features...
Owensboro, KYPosted by
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Broadway Bound

Anna Sue Maurice will soon be on display in bright lights on Broadway in New York City. The 7-year-old Owensboro girl was recently selected to be part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square video presentation on Sept. 18. Her photo was chosen from 2,100 entries. It will...
EntertainmentIndiana Daily Student

Black Voices: Artists are Black until no longer needed

I was excited to watch Taika Waititi's new show "Reservation Dogs," which is a show about young Native Americans hoping to escape from their reservation and go to California. After I watched a few episodes, I was sorely disappointed. Another new breakthrough of representation in television left me disappointed yet again.
Theater & Dancedcmetrotheaterarts.com

Lincoln Center’s ‘Big Umbrella Outdoors’ welcomes young audiences on the autism spectrum

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts’ commitment to audiences with disabilities continues, experimenting with multi-sensory work in an outdoor setting and creating spaces that are socially inclusive and welcoming. Coming the weekend of September 17-19, as part of its Restart Stages initiative, is Big Umbrella Outdoors – a three-day ticketed festival offering performances of music, theater, art, and dance for children on the autism spectrum and their families. The 2021 programming is an extension of the 2018 Big Umbrella Festival – an international endeavor, and the first of its kind, to offer performances across NYC and to gather arts professionals from across the globe to share the best practices for serving this specific audience and its unique requirements.
Theater & Dancedcmetrotheaterarts.com

A ‘Bright Star’ on the horizon for Riverside Center

After an almost two-year delay, Riverside Center for the Performing Arts presents the highly anticipated premiere of Steve Martin and Edie Brickell’s Bright Star. The company will at long last present the Tony Award nominated piece live onstage from September 15 through October 31, 2021. Inspired by a real event – and featuring the bluegrass-tinged Grammy-nominated score, Broadway’s Bright Star is a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and ’40s.
Entertainmentdcmetrotheaterarts.com

Kennedy Center opens a fantastic ‘Wind in the Door’ for kids

The Kennedy Center’s world premiere commission of Madeleine L’Engle’s A Wind in the Door opened over Labor Day weekend to a much deserved standing ovation. The sequel to A Wrinkle in Time, and second installment of L’Engle’s Time Quartet, was adapted for the stage by Jacqueline Goldfinger and features the beloved characters Charles Wallace, Meg, and Calvin as they battle an evil force, which threatens all existence, through a series of tests.
MoviesMinneapolis Star Tribune

7 best films that capture the 'miracle' of live theater

One thing theater lovers learned in the past 18 months is something they probably already suspected: There's no virtual/filmed/archival substitute for live shows in a room full of mesmerized strangers. A couple of theatrical productions have buoyed the spirits of fans this summer, but September will be a tipping point....
New York City, NYt2conline.com

Music News: Reeve Carney, Erika Henningsen, and more in Pop-Up Shows!, Loveville High: A Prom In Nine Musical Podcasts, Lenya Competition and What Would Petula Do?

At The Green Room 42, these pop-up shows are just being announced. Loveville High: A Prom In Nine Musical Podcasts, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, is pleased to announce the re-release of the remastered audio musical, plus songs from the podcast will be available free on streaming services. With book and lyrics by David Zellnik (Drama Desk nominated Yank!) and music by Eric Svejcar (Disney’s Peter Pan Jr. with Zellnik) Loveville High takes place on prom night in the fictional town of Loveville, Ohio. Each ten-minute episode tells a love story – new love, old love, romantic love, friend love, gay and straight, cis and genderqueer; each is a self-contained musical while also connecting with the other episodes to form a glimpse into the biggest night in the lives of one high school class. The first five remastered episodes and a special bonus episode are now available exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network on the BPN APP, and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. The final four remastered episodes will be released weekly on subsequent Wednesdays. Find the podcast now at BPN.FM/lovevillehigh and the album at https://ditto.fm/loveville-high.
Theater & Danceclassical-music.com

10 of the best stage musicals of all time

You’re sitting in your seat, programme in hand, the lights go down and the throng of the excited audience hushes as the unseen conductor strikes up the equally invisible orchestra for the overture…. I don’t know about you but I have missed the thrill of this moment, as a fabulous,...
Long Beach, CAbeachcomber.news

Theater of the Mind

While we wait for the ubiquitous return of live theater in the Southland (Broadway is just now reopening) let us engage in the theater of our minds. After all, imagination is the root of all entertainment; audiences, performers, writers, designers and a myriad of other craftspeople collaborate imaginatively to manifest an array of creations.
Theater & Dancedcmetrotheaterarts.com

A stellar reopening of Broadway with ‘Pass Over’ at the August Wilson Theatre

Under a stark city streetlight, two homeless men, Moses and Kitch, are stuck in the same spot, in the same worn and dirty clothing, repeating the same routine, day after day. While dreaming of the “promised land,” they live in fear of the “po-po” (police) that terrorize and brutalize them, have killed so many others, and have them convinced that they’ll be next – unless they can figure out a way to “pass over” to a better life.
Theater & Dancebroadwaynews.com

Broadway League launches ‘This Is Broadway’ campaign

On Monday the Broadway League launched a new campaign to welcome audiences back to Broadway as productions reopen after 18 months of shutdown. The outreach campaign is marked with the release of the “This is Broadway” short film, narrated by Oprah Winfrey, celebrating Broadway’s history and return to the stage. The video features archival footage from 99 Broadway shows and includes 735 performers, according to a press release.
Entertainmentdcmetrotheaterarts.com

Venues keep rolling with virtual performances

As more venues plan for re-opening, many arts organizations will return to a sole focus on in-person performances. But some institutions that have streamed their productions have already seen the benefit in reaching a wider audience through the small screen, and plan on incorporating virtual performances permanently. Recording productions allows organizations to keep performance video for posterity, as well as offer archived recordings for educational purposes. And streaming allows organizations to raise funds through viewing fees or donations. Plus, that additional accessibility has meant shows can finally be seen and enjoyed by those who were previously not able to attend due to distance, physical limitation, or financial reasons. DCMTA has compiled a listing of these ongoing productions, and made notes when those productions will also be performed live on stage. The following listing details current online offerings from the DMV area, with the most recent update at 2 PM on September 9, 2021.
Theater & Dancehudsonvalley360.com

Beehive: The ‘60s Musical makes Mac-Haydn debut

CHATHAM — The Mac-Haydn Theatre presents Beehive: The ‘60s Musical, running Sept. 11 through Oct. 2. Instead of the usual two-week summer stock schedule, the theatre will rotate this debut mainstage show in a repertory schedule with The World Goes ‘Round. The two musicals will run simultaneously, in addition to the five Limited Performances presented in September, with two separate casts and creative teams.
AdvocacyPosted by
Teen Vogue

“The Activist” on CBS Turns Organizing Into a Depressing Competition

It almost sounds like 2021 dystopia MadLibs. CBS is launching a new reality competition show, The Activist, hosted by Usher, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Julianne Hough. According to Deadline, the series “features six inspiring activists teamed with three high-profile public figures working together to bring meaningful change to one of three vitally important world causes: health, education, and environment.”
Washington, DCdcmetrotheaterarts.com

Hear how youth feel about the pandemic in ‘Waiting Room’ from Arena Stage

When Washington, DC-area school closings became a part of the disruption that accompanied the terror and uncertainty of the spread of COVID-19, we heard much from parents (and much less from young people) about how these changes were affecting our lives. Now we hear of the emergence of the possibly more infectious delta variant of the virus. And even though 1) people under the age of 12 are not able to receive the vaccine, and 2) some parents object to the mandate to use masks or to vaccinate their children whatever their age (or even themselves) as protection from infection by the virus, schools, in DC and nationwide, have nonetheless reopened.

Comments / 0

Community Policy