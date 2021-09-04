Actress/activist Sis organizes ‘Trans March on Broadway’ for respect and visibility
When asked in an August interview with London’s Telegraph if he would consider reimagining the familiar role of Mary Poppins as a trans woman, producer Cameron Mackintosh (Les Misérables; The Phantom of the Opera; Miss Saigon; Mary Poppins) expressed his concern about the idea of deviating from the playwright’s original intent for the character with the following response: “You can’t implant something that is not inherently there in the story or character, that’s what I think,” he said. “Just to do that, that becomes gimmick casting. It’s trying to force something that isn’t natural.”dcmetrotheaterarts.com
