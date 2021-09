President Biden on Friday will address the lackluster August jobs report after surging COVID-19 cases threatened to derail the labor market's recovery from the pandemic. Hiring slowed sharply in August, with the economy adding just 235,000 jobs – well below the 728,000 gain forecast by Refinitiv economists as employers pulled back on hiring during a spike of COVID-19 infections driven by the highly contagious delta variant. It marked a surprising slowdown after solid gains of 1.1 million in July and 962,000 in June, the Labor Department said on Friday.