"CBS Sunday Morning: The Pet Project"

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital. Smokey is about as handsome a boy as dogs come but his personality is a bit more of an Eeyore. He’s a gray, 3-year-old, neutered, English bulldog. Smokey was originally surrendered by his first owner as they were moving to a location that did not have a fenced-in yard. They reported he did well with children and other animals. He was quickly adopted but returned shortly after; the adopter’s landlord had a “no pit bull” policy. Smokey is clearly a bulldog and maybe it’s fate that he needs a family like you! He is described by our behavioral team as “sluggish” when it comes to training but friendly in the play yard. It is strongly recommended that Smokey receives professional behavioral training. Even if this sounds hokey, we know you’ll love Smokey!