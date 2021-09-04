CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
"CBS Sunday Morning: The Pet Project"

CBS News
CBS News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJane Pauley hosts this special primetime edition of "Sunday Morning," celebrating America's love of animals in all shapes and sizes. Featured are stories on presidential pets; the popularity of animal videos on the internet; an interview with actor Michael J. Fox about the bond he has shared with his dog, Gus; how the family of "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin is carrying on his life's mission; a look at pets that resemble their owners; the practice of pet cloning; and the Smithsonian National Zoo's latest star, the giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji. (This program originally aired November 27, 2020.)

www.cbsnews.com

CBS News

CBS News

