Child tax credit payments: Why some parents should opt out before it's too late
The next check is scheduled to arrive on Sept. 15, but it's too late to opt out. But there's still time if you're thinking about unenrolling from the upcoming child tax credit (The next deadline is Oct. 4). You can opt out each month if your circumstances change during the rolling advance payments. If you choose to unenroll now you'll get the rest of the money during tax time next year. Opting out is also a good way to avoid repaying the IRS next year if you don't qualify for advance payments.www.cnet.com
Comments / 21