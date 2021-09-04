CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Child tax credit payments: Why some parents should opt out before it's too late

By Katie Teague
CNET
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next check is scheduled to arrive on Sept. 15, but it's too late to opt out. But there's still time if you're thinking about unenrolling from the upcoming child tax credit (The next deadline is Oct. 4). You can opt out each month if your circumstances change during the rolling advance payments. If you choose to unenroll now you'll get the rest of the money during tax time next year. Opting out is also a good way to avoid repaying the IRS next year if you don't qualify for advance payments.

www.cnet.com

Comments / 21

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Deductions#Child Tax Credit#Tax Refund#Unenroll
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
Related
Income TaxCNET

Still no tax refund? Why your IRS money is delayed and what to do about it

It's nearly fall and the IRS is still facing a massive backlog that's causing stress for taxpayers. At the start of this month, the IRS announced it had 8.5 million unprocessed individual returns, including 2020 returns with errors and amended returns that require corrections or special handling. Refunds normally take around 21 days to process, but the IRS says delays could be 120 days.
Cleveland, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Thousands of unclaimed tax refunds available: Is one yours?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Internal Revenue Service says millions of dollars in tax refunds are unclaimed but there’s an expiration date if you want to collect yours. The IRS says this is an evergreen issue each year because people who didn’t file a tax return, miss out on refunds and credits.
Income TaxNBC Philadelphia

Use This Online Tool to Sign Up for the $300-Per-Month Child Tax Credit

A new website from the IRS aims to help millions of eligible families sign up for the monthly advance child tax credit (CTC) payments they are currently missing. The site, GetCTC.org, was made in collaboration between the White House, the Treasury Department and Code for America, a nonprofit tech organization.
Income TaxCNET

The next child tax credit payment is five days away: Here's the latest on the remaining schedule

The third child tax credit check comes next Wednesday, but there are only three payments in 2021 left after September's check. And there's no guarantee that the monthly payments will be extended. For now, parents are getting half of the total in monthly checks instead of one lump sum during tax time every month from July to December. The other half of the money will come during tax time.
Income TaxPosted by
BoardingArea

New Batch of Stimulus Money Going Out Next Week – Here is Who Gets It and What You Should Know

The next batch of stimulus money from the America Rescue Plan will be going out next week. Here is who gets this money and what you should know about it. The latest batch of stimulus money is about to go out next week which means billions of dollars will be going into people’s bank accounts and some of it heading through the mail by check. Here is who gets this money and what you should know about it.
Income TaxPosted by
Outsider.com

Child Tax Credit: Some American Families Set to Receive $300 Payments, What to Know

Many federal financial transitions and adjustments have arisen to accompany the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, American families have begun to receive a monthly child tax credit payment, amounting to a maximum of $300. The payment per child soon sees its third month’s distribution. As families across the country wait on the federal payments, we have everything you need to know about September’s distribution.
Personal FinanceKTLA.com

Child tax credits go out soon: How to check September payment, what to do if one hasn’t been received

Another round of advance child tax credit payments is just days away from going out to tens of millions of Americans. The third batch of monthly checks is scheduled to go out on Sept. 15, according to the IRS. The payments will continue to be distributed on a monthly basis to eligible taxpayers through the remainder of the year, with last half going out in one payment next year.
Personal FinanceCNET

Child tax credit questions? Here's how to contact the IRS

Child tax credit payments haven't gone without any hiccups this year. If you're experiencing issues -- maybe your paper check hasn't arrived or you received the wrong amount -- you're probably searching for answers to find out what's going on or how you can get your check. If the IRS Update Portal cannot answer your questions or give you the details you need, it may be time to contact the IRS.
Income TaxPosted by
Kiplinger

Estimated Tax Payments Are Due September 15

If you're required to make a third-quarter estimated tax payment (e.g., you're self-employed or don't have taxes withheld from interest, dividends, or other sources of taxable income), you only have a few more days to send the proper amount to the IRS. Estimated taxes are paid in four equal installments — generally, one installment for each quarter of the year. The first payment for the 2021 tax year was due on April 15, while the second payment was due on June 15. The third estimated tax payment for 2021, which is for income earned from June 1 to August 31, is due on September 15, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy