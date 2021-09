The iconic star of The Nanny, cancer survivor, and activist, Fran Drescher, 63, shares her secrets to staying healthy, calm and radiant — no matter how hectic life gets!. Sitting with her rescue dog, Angel Grace, Fran Drescher’s smile is contagious as she talks about all the irons she has in the fire and scratches her pup’s ears. With the upcoming The Nanny Broadway musical, her Cancer Schmancer talks, and foundation work, Fran admits that her days have been packed — and that’s just the way she likes it. But there was a time, while battling uterine cancer, that Fran wasn’t sure she’d be around to do all the things she’d hoped to do in life.