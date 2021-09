Pastry Chef Paola Velez shares her recipe for Chocolate Party Cake with Dark Chocolate Ganache and Homemade Sprinkles in this week’s episode of Pastries with Paola. There's never a bad time for chocolate cake, and in this week's episode of Pastries with Paola, Paola prepares one perfect for a celebration: her recipe for Chocolate Party Cake with Dark Chocolate Ganache and Homemade Sprinkles. It packs chocolate into every single component of the cake, from the cocoa powder-batter (bolstered with coffee, yogurt, and olive oil) to the swoops of dark chocolate ganache that crown the cake. Even the sprinkles, should you decide to make them (and you absolutely should), have cocoa powder in them.