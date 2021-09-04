7 books to help you capture that perfect photo

We live in a fast-paced, frantic, noisy, and highly overcharged society. Wired in more ways than one, the thought of disconnecting strikes fear in the hearts of most. We are addicted to speed — online, in life, and even in our dreams. But is this constant push forward healthy? Are our never-ending to-do lists causing our own undoing? Why do happiness and fulfillment always feel just out of reach? If you are looking to slow down and live in the now, read on to find out about a few authors and books that aim to help us relax, recharge, and enjoy the smaller moments in life.