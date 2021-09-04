CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redlands, CA

7 books to help you capture that perfect photo

By Contributing Writer
Redlands Daily Facts
 8 days ago

Photography is an expressive, creative and enjoyably challenging way to capture a moment in time and I've always appreciated the process of striving for that perfect shot. Whether you're using a DSLR, mirrorless, point-and-shoot, smartphone or film camera, the first step to taking great photographs is to become educated about your gear. A.K. Smiley Public Library's photography books will not only teach you how to use your equipment, but will help with technique, composition and taking the best possible pictures you can. Here are a few of our latest offerings.

