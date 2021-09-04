CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

UNC Football: Tar Heels look lost in devastating season-opening defeat

By Blake Cockrum
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UNC football program had high expectations this season, but an opening-night loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies puts all of that in jeopardy. Just three hours into their highly anticipated 2021 campaign, the Tar Heels’ season is hanging on by a thread. That is, if they had serious hopes of winning the ACC’s Coastal Division and battling the powerhouse Clemson Tigers for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

keepingitheel.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

141K+
Followers
333K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Howell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Gridiron Football#College Football Playoff#Tar Heels#American Football#Unc Football#The Virginia Tech Hokies#The Tar Heels#Acc#Coastal Division#Clemson Tigers#Heisman Trophy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
Tennessee Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee fan did the dumbest thing during Pittsburgh game

Tennessee is 1-0 under Josh Heupel, beating Bowling Green last Thursday. On Saturday, the Vols are hosting Pitt in the Johnny Majors Classic and hold a 13-7 lead in the second quarter. And, apparently, now they’re ready to take on the No. 1 team in the country. At least that’s...
Notre Dame, INPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Shocked By Notre Dame’s Performance

The college football world is pretty stunned by Notre Dame’s performance on Saturday. The Fighting Irish are playing Toledo on Saturday afternoon. The game is not airing on television, but rather being streamed on Peacock. So, the college football world at large might not be fully aware of what’s going on in South Bend, Indiana.
Florida StatePosted by
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Is Calling For A Major Big Ten Upset Today

One week ago today, the Illinois Fighting Illini shocked the football world with a strong performance against Nebraska. Bret Bielema and company entered the contest as significant underdogs, but showed up in a big way. The Illini defense stifled Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez en route to a 30-22 victory. That...
The Spun

College Football Fans Are Not Happy With FOX On Saturday

There’s no question that FOX had the best game on the schedule for Week 2 of the college football season. Unfortunately, some parts of the country didn’t get to see the closing minutes of the Ohio State-Oregon game. Since the final minutes of the Ohio State–Oregon game interfered with the...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Watch: Embarrassing Moment For Ohio State Drum Major

Ohio State football is hosting its first home game of the season, and for many, the first that they’ve been able to attend since the 2019 season. The Best Damn Band in the Land, the school’s beloved marching band, was also not able to attend home games last year due to COVID-19.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Extent of Alabama's Will Anderson's injury revealed, per report

Will Anderson left Alabama’s game against Mercer on Saturday afternoon after suffering an apparent knee injury. The injury occurred when a Mercer lineman went low on him for a block, hitting Anderson’s knee with his helmet. As you can see below, the photos of the play look painful. And, indeed,...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

LeBron James Has Blunt Message For Ohio State Football

Ohio State’s defense has been so disappointing this afternoon against Oregon that not even LeBron James can put a positive spin on their performance. During the second half of today’s game, James had a message for the Buckeyes’ defense. He admit that it’s going to be a rough film session for Kerry Coombs’ crew this Sunday.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Is Predicting A Major College Football Upset

Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier has a bold prediction for the Gators ahead of their 2021 season. During a promotion posted by 1010 XL / 92.5 FM for Gators Roundtable on Wednesday afternoon, the legendary college coach said he feels his former team has what it takes to defeat the reigning national champion Crimson Tide.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Trevor Lawrence throws jaw-dropping pass in NFL debut

Trevor Lawrence made key plays throughout his Clemson career as he became the winningest quarterback in school history. Now he is turning heads at the next level with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lawrence is making his NFL debut on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. The No. 1 overall pick in April’s...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Deshaun Watson News

The inevitable was finally made official on Friday afternoon. As indicated by head coach David Culley earlier this week, Deshaun Watson has now been officially ruled out of Sunday’s opening game with a “not injury related” designation. Tyrod Taylor has been named the Texans’ Week 1 starter. The NFL world...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Look At What Someone Left On Ohio State’s Midfield Logo

The Oregon Ducks left the Ohio State Buckeyes a gift at their midfield logo following Saturday’s thriller. Years ago, it was former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield who planted the Sooners’ flag at the OSU logo at midfield. This time around, it was the Ducks’ turn. A small rubber duck was...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Predicts CFB Playoff, National Champion

The college football season is officially underway. On Saturday, ESPN’s College GameDay crew suited up for the first time this year. And as they do each season, each co-host gave their picks for this year’s national championship winner. Longtime analyst Kirk Herbstreit went with a fairly common choice ahead of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy