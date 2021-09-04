UNC Football: Tar Heels look lost in devastating season-opening defeat
The UNC football program had high expectations this season, but an opening-night loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies puts all of that in jeopardy. Just three hours into their highly anticipated 2021 campaign, the Tar Heels’ season is hanging on by a thread. That is, if they had serious hopes of winning the ACC’s Coastal Division and battling the powerhouse Clemson Tigers for a spot in the College Football Playoff.keepingitheel.com
Comments / 0