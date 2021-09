SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – A renegade movement by local activists is underway in San Jose to simultaneously build emergency shelters, and call out the city leaders for “failures” in providing adequate housing for the homeless. Three unauthorized “weather shelters” have been erected at an undisclosed location on public property, by volunteers with Feed the Block, local activists based in San Jose. “They are not tiny homes. They’re essentially an insulated shed that is designed to provide shelter from the weather, as well as security, and just a little bit more stable environment for those living out here,” said Jesi, of the...