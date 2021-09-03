Virginia Tech pulls off first major upset of 2021 college football season vs. No. 9 North Carolina

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Whether dud or thud, it became resounding all the same for North Carolina.

Star quarterback Sam Howell was swarmed and the ninth-ranked Tar Heels face-planted, falling 17-10 to Virginia Tech on Friday night in the season opener between the Atlantic Coast Conference football teams beneath a packed house at Lane Stadium.

A rocking sea of 65,632 mostly orange-clad fans greeted North Carolina here, the visiting Tar Heels arriving amid high expectations for the third year of coach Mack Brown’s second stint in charge of the program — tagged with their best preseason national ranking since 1997, their selection as the preseason favorite to win the ACC’s Coastal Division, and Howell’s status as one of the most visible players in college football.

The Hokies were having none of it, reducing the junior Howell to one of his worst performances. He threw three interceptions for the first time as North Carolina’s quarterback — Friday night marked his 26th straight start — and was dropped for six sacks.

The night ended with a number of fans pouring out of the stands and storming the field in celebration, after Virginia Tech defensive back Chamarri Conner picked off Howell with 37 seconds remaining to effectively cement the outcome.

“Obviously the shine’s off and the rating sure doesn’t matter tonight,” Brown said afterward.

Here are more takeaways from the Tar Heels’ season-opening loss to Virginia Tech:

Hokies humble Howell

Despite trailing 14-0 at halftime and 17-7 in the fourth quarter, North Carolina had an opportunity to perhaps force overtime, after taking over with 3:17 left while in need of a touchdown to pull even with the Hokies.

That drive reached Virginia Tech’s side of midfield but went poof in the game’s final minute, when Hokies defensive lineman Jordan Williams got his paws on the scrambling Howell, spinning him around and nearly producing another sack. Howell momentarily had his back to the area he eventually threw toward when Conner grabbed the clinching interception.

That marked the first-ever interception in the fourth quarter of a college game for Howell, he of the strong arm and confident face directly connected to the preseason hype heaped on the Tar Heels.

So much for his potential Heisman Trophy candidacy. Howell, the ACC’s Preseason Player of the Year, finished 17 of 32 passing for 208 yards. He threw one touchdown pass, while regularly hounded into mistakes — six sacks, three interceptions, two fumbles — by the Virginia Tech defensive fronton ESPN’s spotlighted national stage.

Hokies in the end zone quickly

Not much resistence from the Tar Heels defense on their first possession of the season. Virginia Tech QB Braxton Burmeister scored on a 4-yard keeper and the Hokies needed less than five minutes to get on the board (officially the drive lasted 4:59).

North Carolina's defense opened the season by allowing an eight-play, 75-yard scoring drive.

Halftime hole

North Carolina faced an uphill climb by halftime, with Virginia Tech leading 14-0. The Hokies converted six straight third-down chances to start the night, behind Burmeister (7 of 8 passing for 126 yards in the first half).

The Heisman Trophy candidacy wasn’t off to a flying start for Howell. He went 4 of 8 passing for 58 yards in the first half, was sacked four times and fumbled once.

Students rush the field after Virginia Tech upset No. 9 North Carolina Reinhold Matay, USA TODAY Sports

Record-setting score

Josh Downs got loose on 37-yard TD catch and run in the second half. It took more than 2½ quarters, but UNC finally was on the board. The Hokies led 14-7 in the third quarter.

The TD pass was the 69th of Howell’s UNC career, making him the school’s all-time leader.

No. 0 back-to-back

Back-to-back big plays by guys wearing No. 0 for UNC happened in the first half.

Defensive back Ja’Qurious Conley picked up a fumble recovery to derail a Virginia Tech drive inside the North Carolina 10-yard line. Then, UNC receiver Emery Simmons hauled in a 22-yard catch.

Sack snuffs out UNC drive

Virginia Tech defensive lineman Mario Kendricks drops Howell for a 13-yard loss on third-and-7 at the Hokies’ 26, snuffing out what had been a promising UNC drive. The Tar Heels had marched from their own 9-yard line with Howell and running back Ty Chandler getting them moving.

Adam Smith is a sports reporter for the Burlington Times-News and USA TODAY Network. You can reach him by email at asmith@thetimesnews.com or @adam_smithTN on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Times-News: Virginia Tech pulls off first major upset of 2021 college football season vs. No. 9 North Carolina