CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

Democrats Ignoring Social Security, Medicare Solvency

By ED DEAN
Posted by 
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fgZw6_0bmHJh6r00

The Social Security and Medicare Boards of Trustees revised their latest forecast on when Social Security and Medicare funds will run out.

The new report finds that funds will be depleted sooner than predicted as Social Security’s spending output will be more than what it takes in from those paying into the program.

Medicare will run out of its current funding by 2026 and the Social Security will run out of money in 2033. The Old-Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) Trust Fund is projected to run out of money in 2033. After that, the federal government’s tax revenue will only cover 76 percent of the costs.

Experts say there are four ways of dealing with covering the benefits: raising FICA taxes, cutting benefits, borrow more money or charge a higher co-pay for new Medicare enrollees.

David Williams from the Taxpayers Protection Alliance said, with their party controlling both chambers of Congress and the White House, some Democrats will want to raise taxes.

“The appetite to raise taxes has always been there for Democrats but I don’t think some of the moderates in their party will go along and raise taxes on employees,” Williams said.

Williams said that both parties can be blamed for not addressing these issues. However, with Democrats currently in control, Williams noted they are not offering anything when it comes to the solvency of the entitlement programs.

Williams and the Taxpayers Alliance are not alone in stressing the issues.

AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins weighed in on the reports this week.

“Social Security and Medicare are more crucial than ever for older Americans. Social Security is the only guaranteed source of retirement income, and Medicare provides the critical health coverage that seniors rely on and need. Today’s Trustees’ reports show that both programs are strong, but there are longer-term funding challenges to contend with. Any discussion about Americans’ earned benefits demands public input and a full and open debate. We need honest and transparent conversations, including around how Congress can help protect Medicare by lowering prescription drug prices and other health care costs. Some proposals in Congress would instead give a handful of lawmakers the power to propose cuts to Social Security and Medicare behind closed doors with minimum transparency and oversight from citizens. All members of Congress should be held accountable for any action on Social Security and Medicare,” Jenkins said.

The Concord Coalition also released a briefing on the reports.

Experts have long projected there would be a shortfall in Social Security and Medicare benefits unless Congress intervenes.

Democrats point out that both programs will still have a majority of their funding from the federal government. Social Security will be funded at 78 percent. and Medicare at 91 percent.

That doesn‘t sit well with Williams.

“So let me get this straight,” Williams said. “Democrats want to boast that the program won’t be fully funded but still mostly funded? If I paid into a program and you promised me 100 percent, then decided to cut my benefits, that’s still bragworthy to taxpayers?”

Reach Ed Dean at ed.dean@floridadaily.com

Comments / 0

FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
431K+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare Benefits#Democrats#Solvency#The Social Security#Fica#The White House#The Taxpayers Alliance#Americans#The Concord Coalition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Social Security
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
AARP
Related
Income TaxPonca City News

Social Security and You

Here we go again. Another round of scare stories about the impending doom of Social Security. Headlines, such as this one in my local newspaper -- “ Social Security Moves Closer to Bankruptcy “ -- have many of my readers on edge. These kinds of headlines were prompted by a...
Economyreviewjournal.com

LETTER: Social Security is going broke

As I write this, the cost Social Security has exceeded income for 2021. It will be depleted by 2034. Medicare will be depleted by 2026. So the Democrats are pushing $5 trillion or $6 trillion of more spending that will go forward. We all know these programs will cost much more than that. Nothing in Washington is under budget.
Politicsmagnoliareporter.com

Social Security's math is clear, but political will to solve the problem is nil

What if in 2007, we could have known with almost mathematical certainty that a coronavirus pandemic would sweep across the world 13 years later?. One of two things might have happened. First, we might have made choices that could have reduced the pandemic’s hardships. We could have invested billions in developing and testing vaccines and treatments that were ready to roll out and had the public’s confidence. We could have crafted policies regarding shutdowns, the supply chain, nursing homes, and schools – instead of winging it, as we often have done the past year and a half.
EconomyPosted by
AL.com

Social Security will be unable to pay full benefits by 2033

The sharp shock of the coronavirus recession pushed Social Security a year closer to insolvency but left Medicare’s exhaustion date unchanged, the government reported Tuesday in a counterintuitive assessment that deepens the uncertainty around the nation’s bedrock retirement programs. The new projections in the annual Social Security and Medicare trustees...
BusinessPosted by
FOX2Now

COVID recession pushed Social Security insolvency up a year

WASHINGTON (AP) — The sharp shock of the coronavirus recession pushed Social Security a year closer to insolvency but left Medicare’s exhaustion date unchanged, the government reported Tuesday in a counterintuitive assessment that deepens the uncertainty around the nation’s bedrock retirement programs. The new projections in the annual Social Security...
Personal Financecrossroadstoday.com

Is Social Security Going Bankrupt? 3 Reasons Not to Worry

Millions of older adults rely on Social Security during retirement, and benefit cuts could make it more difficult to make ends meet. The Social Security Administration (SSA) recently released its latest report on the status of its trust funds. According to current estimates, the trust funds are expected to be depleted by 2034, at which point benefits could be cut by up to 22%.
Green Bay, WI94.3 Jack FM

Social Security May Not Be There For Younger Americans

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Social Security could have to cut benefits by 2034, according to a recent federal audit. That could leave younger Americans without the same benefits enjoyed by the older generation. Adam Longlais is the vice president investment officer for Nicolet Bank. “It gets into the politics...
Income TaxPosted by
GOBankingRates

All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security

Some retirees are surprised to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual states also apply their own income tax to Social Security payouts. Fortunately, not many states fall into this category. Even those that do tax Social Security often provide certain exemptions or ways to reduce or eliminate the tax, typically based on age or income. Here’s a list of the states that don’t tax Social Security, along with some details about those that do.
Personal FinanceFortune

Can young people still count on Social Security?

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Every year the Social Security Administration releases a report detailing the financial condition of the Social Security program. Americans have a vested interest in its financial condition because for many households, Social Security plays a huge role in their financial well-being.
Personal FinancePosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Reasons Social Security Isn't as Unreliable as You Think

Social Security is not heading toward empty coffers. There is reason to be worried, though. Fortunately, there are multiple ways to shore up Social Security. If you see the scary headlines that many articles sport regarding Social Security, you might think its coffers will run dry soon, leaving you with no retirement benefits. Take a deep breath -- because that's not going to happen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy