Woodward, OK

Education Committee discusses plans

By Dawnita Fogleman Staff Writer
Woodward News
 8 days ago
Woodward Chamber of Commerce education board members visit before their monthly meeting Wednesday in the conference room of the Chamber building. Each month, representatives share highlights of the past month as well as upcoming plans. High Plains Technology Center Assistant Superintendent Don Gaines, Stock Exchange Bank President Bill Fanning, Chamber President CJ Montgomery, NWOSU Dean Dr. Jonathan Thomason, City of Woodward Trustee Tom Fisher, Woodward Public School Superintendent Kyle Reynolds and WPS Board Vice President Leah Barby (not pictured) were all present this week. (Photo by Dawnita Fogleman)

The Woodward Chamber of Commerce education board members met for the second meeting of the school year on Wednesday.

Updates included the Woodward Education Foundation providing breakfast for teachers at the start of the year through McDonalds. Teachers were also presented with $100 gift cards. Planning is underway for the yearly grants for teachers, according to Woodward Public School Superintendent Kyle Reynolds.

High Plains Technology Center (HPTC) Assistant Superintendent Don Gaines was excited about the results of the TAP Olympics recently held in conjunction with the Woodward County Free Fair.

“It was a huge success, it was really, really neat seeing those kids,” Gaines said. “Every tap kid submitted a fair project. So from photos to paintings to artwork and things like that.”

Gaines said it was a big deal, especially for those kids that don't even know what a fair is about and have never got a ribbon.

HPTC has been taking the deisel ice cream maker to area events, according to Gaines. They will be at the Dewey County Fair on Friday, Sept. 10th, the Harper County Fair on Saturday, Sept. 11 and the Windmill Fair in Shattuck on the 22nd.

The TAP Club will have their first meeting at the Middle School on the 13th with the AirEvac visiting.

“They're actually going to come land the helicopter over there, we'll have our EMS there,” Gaines said. “It’ll be pretty neat for those kids to get that exposure.”

Student groups and clubs are getting started up with officers installed and night classes at HPTC will begin soon.

“All the kids are excited to be there and we're excited to have them,” Gaines said.

NWOSU Dean Dr. Jonathan Thomason said regular enrollment is down, but only about four or five students but concurrent enrollment is up.

Woodward, OK
Education
