Lakeville man faces upgraded murder charges in ex-girlfriend's death
A Lakeville man is facing upgraded murder charges in the June 22 shooting death of his ex-girlfriend. A grand jury indicted Atravius J. Weeks, 32, on two counts of first-degree murder and a charge of second-degree intentional murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend, Cortney G. Henry, 29, who was found dead outside a Lakeville day care. The grand jury delivered the indictment on Friday, according to a news release.www.startribune.com
