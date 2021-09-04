REVIEW: Horchata Churro Returns for Halloween at Disney California Adventure

People frequently ask me how I survive long park days and the answer is always snacks – and water – but mainly snacks. Disney is known to have some great snacks (along with a selection of basic snacks) that can be found anywhere, but it’s Disney, so it’s different. Disney goers will often tell you that you need to have the Mickey premium bar no matter what and I can agree with that, but that can’t be the only snack you have. I am a huge sweets fan, so most of these snacks will be on the sweeter side, but I do have some savory favorites as well.