18-Year-Old Boxer Dies After Knockout

An 18-year-old boxer died in Montreal after a knockout in one of her matches left her seizing, a representative for the venue announced Friday. Jeanette Zacarias Zapata was fighting against Marie-Pier Houle last Saturday, only her sixth bout as a professional boxer, when a blow in the fourth round left her convulsing on the ground. She was rushed to the hospital and placed in a coma for treatment. She died Thursday. Houle said in a statement, “The sad news of the departure of a great athlete like Jeanette Zacarias Zapata leaves me sad and devastated. I offer my sincere and deep condolences to her family and husband Jovanni Martinez.”