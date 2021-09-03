CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Naomi Osaka slams racket several times, screams and leaves court in three-set loss

By Alex Coffey
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 8 days ago

NEW YORK — While Naomi Osaka has become a global advocate for athletes’ mental health, she’s largely been known for her composure and poise on the court. That was not the case on Friday evening, when she lost to 18-year-old Leylah Fernandez, 5-7, 7-6, 6-4.

In the first set, Osaka looked balanced, confident, and aggressive. But things quickly started to fall apart for her toward the end of the second set, when No. 73 Fernandez climbed back from 0-40 to 40-40, hitting a backhand winner to send it into a tiebreak. Osaka made a litany of unforced errors in the tiebreak, and quickly dug herself into a significant hole.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eUmF1_0bmHH2Gr00
Naomi Osaka slams her racket during the second-set tiebreaker against Leylah Fernandez. Elsa, Getty Images

She overhit a forehand to go down 0-3, and bent over and let out an agonizing scream. After going down 0-4, she threw her racket down in frustration, but received no warning or code violation. Down 0-5, after another unforced error, she slammed her racket down again, and again, received no warning or code violation.

She lost the tiebreak, 2-7, after making five unforced errors, and let out one final scream before leaving the court, with a towel covering her head. She stayed in a small bathroom by the court for a few minutes before returning.

Osaka left the court immediately after the match.

She broke through on the national tennis scene at Flushing Meadows when she beat Serena Williams in 2018 for the title. She added another Open crown in 2020, and also won the 2020 and 2021 Australian opens.

More U.S. Open: Carlos Alcaraz bursts onto tennis' big stage, bringing star quality and flair

Sloane Stephens: Former champ's U.S. Open run ends, but she appears back on track

She pulled out of this summer's French Open after just one match after receiving backlash for not participating in post-match news conferences, a decision she announced before the Grand Slam began.

Later, Osaka revealed she had been battling depression since the 2018 U.S. Open.

Follow Alex Coffey on Twitter @byalexcoffey

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Naomi Osaka slams racket several times, screams and leaves court in three-set loss

Comments / 52

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

242K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scream#Racket#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
Us Weekly

Tennis Star Naomi Osaka’s All-Time Best Fashion Moments Through the Years

Naomi Osaka is an inspiration both on and off the tennis court. The four-time Grand Slam champion is — without a doubt — one of the greatest athletes of our time. But what you may not already know (but should!) is that her impact transcends the sports world. The 23-year-old is also a fashion and beauty icon, known for epic fashion collaborations and a brand-new skincare brand of her own.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Naomi Osaka loses cool in stunning US Open loss

First, Naomi Osaka lost her cool. Then, she lost her title defense at the U.S. Open. Teenager Leylah Fernandez pulled off arguably the biggest stunner of the tournament, rattling Osaka and storming back for a 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4 come-from-behind victory Friday night before an Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd, which she won over.
TennisFox News

Naomi Osaka still haunted by Serena Williams debacle, ex-USTA chair says

Katrina Adams, the former USTA chair and president, spent the first 28 pages of her new leadership book/memoir, "Own the Arena" detailing the Naomi Osaka-Serena Williams debacle during the 2018 U.S. Open Finals. Adams became part of the post-match controversy. The first chapter of "Own The Arena’’ shows how much...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Naomi Osaka stylist for Levi's!

After collaborations with Nike, Adeam, Louis Vuitton, TAG Heuer, and many others, the Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka announced a few months ago her collaboration with the Levi's capsule collection, which pays homage to her Japanese roots. Naomi will not only be a stylist for this campaign, but also a...
Tennischatsports.com

Naomi Osaka’s Opponent Has a Not-So-Secret Weapon: Novak Djokovic

Olga Danilovic has never experienced an atmosphere like the one that awaits her at Arthur Ashe Stadium for her second round match on Wednesday at noon at the U.S. Open against defending champion Naomi Osaka. But her mentor certainly has. Danilovic, a qualifier ranked 145th, has been mentored and inspired...
Tennisblackchronicle.com

Here’s How Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Earned Over $50 Million At 23 Years Old

Tennis star Naomi Osaka is officially the highest-paid female athlete of 2021, according to Sportico. The four-time Grand Slam champion has been ranked as the world’s highest-paid athlete for two consecutive years. In 2020, Osaka ranked at the top of the earnings scoreboard with $37 million (from June 2019 – June 2020). In May 2021, Sportico announced that she earned $55.2 million over the previous 12 months.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Naomi Osaka reveals her goals beyond tennis

Naomi Osaka is one of the most popular athletes on the tennis scene and in Japan she is now a sports icon. Despite the victory of the Australian Open, this 2021 was really difficult for young Japanese star: the strong tennis player highlighted some mental health problems, especially due to obvious difficulties in dealing with the media.
TennisNew York Post

ESPN analysts doubt Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka’s chances at US Open

When the U.S. Open begins Monday, eyes will be on two players: Serena Williams, to see if she can break through nearly four years after her daughter’s birth, and Naomi Osaka, to see if she can win in her current form and headspace. The experts weren’t confident of either. Stars-turned...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Danielq Hantuchova takes shot at Naomi Osaka

Former world No. 7 Daniela Hantuchova believes that skipping press conferences is a bit disrespectful to tournaments and suggested that the least Naomi Osaka could do is to show up to press conferences. Osaka drew lots of attention to herself at the French Open, when she refused to do press conferences due to her mental health wellbeing.
TennisAsbury Park Press

Naomi Osaka's decision to step away from tennis shines light on athlete burnout

A tearful Naomi Osaka had trouble finding the words, but she pushed through. After a painful, third-round loss to 18-year-old phenom Leylah Fernandez, Osaka — the defending U.S. Open women's singles champion — admitted to the world that tennis was not bringing her the kind of joy that an athlete’s chosen sport should bring.
TennisPosted by
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Big Naomi Osaka News

Naomi Osaka suffered a stunning defeat at the hands of unranked Leylah Annie Fernandez at the U.S. Open Friday night. Somehow, it wasn’t even the most shocking development of the evening. Osaka, 23, was visibly frustrated during her match against Fernandez. She tossed several rackets, hit a ball into the...
TennisABC News

Naomi Osaka, Sloane Stephens talk mental health struggles after US Open losses

Two of tennis' biggest stars are opening up about their emotional struggles in the wake of their losses at this year's U.S. Open. American tennis player Sloane Stephens gave a glimpse into the more than 2,000 abusive and hateful messages she said she received on social media following her third-round loss Friday to Angelique Kerber, ranked No. 17 in the world.
Tennisvavel.com

If a break from tennis is needed for Naomi Osaka, Ashleigh Barty is the perfect person to talk to

Naomi Osaka's US Open press conference was tear-filled when answering her final questions from the Japanese press. She left with these words:. "Yeah, I mean, definitely I would love to carry on that mindset. Hmm... I'm going to say what we said, I think, like, in the hallway. How do I go around saying this? I feel like for me recently, like, when I win I don't feel happy. I feel more like a relief. And then when I lose, I feel very sad. I don't think that's normal. I didn't really want to cry, but basically, I feel like... (Tearing up.)
TennisPosted by
Footwear News

Tennis Legend Billie Jean King on Naomi Osaka, Mental Health and Her Continued Fight for Women’s Rights

It’s been nearly 48 years since Billie Jean King defeated Bobby Riggs in the “Battle of the Sexes” tennis match in 1973, and she’s still fighting for equality to this day. The tennis legend, 77, is busy promoting her new memoir, “All In,” where she talks not only about her sport but her history as an activist for women’s rights. “Why do you think the King v. Riggs match was so important? It was because I was now in a male arena,” she said about the stark difference in representation for male and female athletes. “And 95% of the media is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy