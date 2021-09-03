Texans release WR Taywan Taylor, add WR Jalen Camp, CB Antonio Phillips

The Houston Texans are continuing to tinker with the bottom of their roster as they get ready for Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Sept. 12 at NRG Stadium.

The Texans reached an injury settlement with receiver Taywan Taylor on Friday. The former Tennessee Titans 2017 third-round pick was released from the injured reserve and is now a free agent.

Houston also added two players to the practice squad: cornerback Antonio Phillips and receiver Jalen Camp. Phillips is an undrafted free agent from Ball State who was in camp with the Cincinnati Bengals, while Camp is a 2021 seventh-round pick for the Jaguars.