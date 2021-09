The McDonald's Chocolatey Caramel Pretzel McFlurry comes as one of the latest flavors of the QSR brand's ice cream-based treat that will provide avid fans with a new option to try out. The treat consists of a base of the brand's soft serve ice cream that has been blended with chocolate and caramel sauce before being paired with crushed pretzel pieces. This gives the treat a sweet, salty flavor profile along with a distinctly more textured experience that will satisfy dessert cravings on multiple levels.