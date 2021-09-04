CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Know the Road with the CHP: Driving through dust

Brandon Johansen
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 8 days ago

Harvest season means clouds of dust are common sights on rural roadways, so what should you do if your view is blocked by blowing dust?

"Treat it like fog," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol. "The biggest safety tip in this situation is to slow down."

"You have to be able to safely traverse through that visual impairment and you're responsible to drive at the speed where you can perceive and react to anything that presents yourself in front of you," Pennings explained.

"Depending on the size of the dust cloud, another safety tip that you could do is activate your headlights," he added. "Oftentimes, people will also activate their hazard lights so that people can see you in front and behind."

