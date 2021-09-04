Johnny Bench tests positive for virus, to miss Hall ceremony

"The most boring player I've ever interacted with, was Derek Jeter. And I told him that." Few people can say that sentence, and be 100% serious in doing so, but that's exactly what ESPN's Buster Olney said to us when we talked to him earlier today. Olney joined The Drive for his weekly visit to the show, and spoke at length about The Captain, Derek Jeter. He remarked about the ceremony itself, commenting on how the crowd may not have been as massive as it might've been had COVID-19 not been a factor. He also mused about the one writer who left Jeter off of their Hall of Fame ballot, and how Jeter chose to shout that person out in his speech.