Utah State vs. Washington State odds, line: 2021 college football picks, Week 1 predictions from proven model
The Washington State Cougars take on the Utah State Aggies at 11 p.m. ET on Saturday at Clarence D. Martin Stadium. Last year was a bit of a step back for the Cougars in their first season under new head coach Nick Rolovich, but they look to get off to a quick start against the Aggies. Meanwhile, Utah State begins its own reclamation campaign under new head coach Blake Anderson, who came over from Arkansas State after seven seasons.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0