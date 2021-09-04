Utah State vs. Washington State odds, line: 2021 college football picks, Week 1 predictions from proven model

In one of today’s marquee college football matchups will the Oregon Ducks making a cross-country trip to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. College football returned to our lives last week and fans are rejoicing for the excitement that football Saturdays bring us. Both the Oregon Ducks and the Ohio State Buckeyes expect to be in contention for a playoff spot at the end of this season. Both teams are undefeated on the young season and are pretty evenly matched as they take the field. The result of this game could factor into the college football postseason quite heavily. In other words, this game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Oregon Ducks is a pretty big deal. I think you get the picture by now — and both teams know it.