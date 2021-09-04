Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-03 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cheyenne County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Cheyenne County in east central Colorado through 830 PM MDT At 758 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Boyero, or 28 miles south of Flagler, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of western Cheyenne County County in east central Colorado, including the following locations... Wild Horse, Firstview and Aroya. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH