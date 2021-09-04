CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

The Surprising Reason Monkeys Are Raiding Pantries In Bali

By Aimee Lamoureux
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The coronavirus pandemic is an unprecedented tragedy that has negatively impacted the lives of many people around the world. Countless people have had their health impacted by the virus while others have been indirectly affected through lockdowns and social distancing orders that have forced many businesses to close their doors and led to massive jobs losses. And while the virus's impact on humanity has been undeniably tragic, human beings are not the only creatures that have been harmed by the ongoing pandemic. For instance, in Lopburi, Thailand, a COVID-driven tourist shortage drastically reduced the food readily available to the monkey population, leading to separate gang fights between factions of hungry monkeys (via News 18). Meanwhile, in Indonesia, some monkeys have become cat burglars.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 1

Mashed

Mashed

62K+
Followers
20K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bali#Local Food#Monkeys#Covid#Ap News#The Sangeh Monkey Forest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
AnimalsPosted by
Action News Jax

With no tourist handouts, hungry Bali monkeys raid homes

SANGEH, Indonesia — (AP) — Deprived of their preferred food source — the bananas, peanuts and other goodies brought in by tourists now kept away by the coronavirus — hungry monkeys on the resort island of Bali have taken to raiding villagers’ homes in their search for something tasty. Villagers...
Animalsdbrnews.com

Monkey business: Balinese primates raid houses

Deprived of their preferred food source - the bananas, peanuts and other goodies brought in by tourists now kept away by the coronavirus - hungry monkeys on the resort island of Bali have taken to raiding villagers' homes in their search for something tasty.
AnimalsOne Green Planet

Taiwan Euthanizes 154 Cats Found in Smuggling Bust

Taiwan’s coast guard recently found 154 cats in a smuggling bust after intercepting a fishing vessel from China. The Guardian reported that authorities recently decided to euthanize all 154 cats and there has been outrage over how they to handled the case. After screening the crew for Covid, the lifeguards...
Food & Drinksmashed.com

The Surprising Reason Doritos Light Were Banned In Other Countries

Most people have a favorite type of junk food. If you're a fan of crunchy Doritos and the range of flavors that include nacho cheese, cool ranch, salsa verde, and more, you've probably wondered why they couldn't make a healthier version of your guilty pleasure. Yet, Doritos did launch a modified version called Doritos Light with fewer calories, per Obsev, which sounds like a Doritos lover's dream, right? This sounds like fabulous news. These days, any food item with "light" added to the name seems to suggest it's a healthier or better option, but that's not always the case.
WorldNewsweek

'The truckies are going to shut down the country,' citing Covid-19 vaccines are 'poison'

A group of truck drivers furious about public health restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic has vowed to protest by shutting down all major highways in Australia next week. Plans to protest vaccine mandates and other restrictions by blocking highways in and out of every Australian state on Tuesday, August 31, were first detailed in a viral video featuring a man who identified himself as a truck driver on Monday, according to Daily Mail Australia.
EntertainmentPosted by
The US Sun

Mystery of ‘The Falling Man’ who plunged from World Trade Centre on 9/11… and we still don’t know his name 20 years on

CAPTURED on camera falling straight down as he plunged to his death from the World Trade Centre - there are few more horrific images from 9/11. The so-called "Falling Man" was snapped by Associated Press photographer Richard Drew as he fell from the North Tower on September 11, 2001 - yet 20 years on, we still don't know his name.
RelationshipsThe Independent

‘The husband could kill you at any moment’: The women facing brutal violence in Mexico’s epicentre of crime

“I have never talked about this before,” Juana, who lives in the epicentre of organised crime in Mexico, says. “I feel lighter”. Juana, who got married at the age of 13, passes her days in the mountains of Guerrero, where she is subjected to unthinkable violence and abuse from her husband of 30 years. She longs to divorce him, but her two sons – who control all of her telephone usage – have forbidden her from leaving him.
Public HealthCNBC

Why are Covid cases so high when millions are fully vaccinated? Blame the delta variant, experts say

The number of Covid cases being recorded daily in the West remains high, and even resembles earlier peaks at different points, or Covid waves, during the pandemic. The high numbers of cases remains attributable to the spread of the highly infectious delta variant, which usurped previous variants that themselves were more infectious than the original strain of Covid-19.
CancerWired UK

A strange Covid-19 origin theory is gaining traction

In early August 2021, a preprint reported a potentially huge discovery. Researchers had looked at samples that were collected as part of measles and rubella surveillance in Italy. They reported the detection of evidence of Sars-CoV-2 genetic material in the samples of eleven subjects taken before the pandemic – with the earliest case going as far back as late summer 2019. This would mean that the virus was circulating in Italy much earlier than December 8, thought to be the date of the first known case in Wuhan.
Family RelationshipsNBC San Diego

This Family Left the U.S. and Now Lives on a Caribbean Island: ‘We Have No Regrets' About Moving Abroad

In 2016, when my husband and I told our family and friends that we were selling our home and cars and moving our family to Mexico, they immediately told us we'd regret it. They even brought up stats on the dangers of living abroad, ranging from cartel violence to healthcare problems. But we didn't let that stop us from doing something that we knew was necessary for our growth as a family.

Comments / 0

Community Policy