2. Step by Step Party Board

For many people whose work has shifted from the traditional office environment to fully at-home, “going to the office” has meant getting out of bed, brushing your teeth, changing into comfy clothes, and heading to the kitchen table or your home office, coffee in hand. It has meant skipping long commutes by car or public transit, and making lunch in your kitchen instead of hitting up your local takeout spot with your coworkers. And for many workers of color, it may also mean being subjected to fewer microaggressions and less pressure to perform what Duke University professor Angelica Leigh, who teaches management and organization at the school’s Fuqua School of Business, calls identity labor, FiveThirtyEight noted.