WWE

WWE 'Sabotage' Becky Lynch With Fake Boos

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecky Lynch and Bianca Belair’s feud might just be in it’s infancy but it’s already captured O the full attention of the WWE Universe. Lynch would shockingly re-debut after a year away from the company due to pregnancy at WWE’s SummerSlam pay-per-view event last month. It would be here where Lynch would defeat Belair in convincing fashion for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship. Becky Lynch recently showed off her abs in this beautiful photo.

Vince McMahon Demands 'Burial' Of Top WWE Diva

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was reportedly the brain behind the return of Becky Lynch, who has been away from the company for a year due to pregnancy. She went on to challenge Bianca Belair for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam as Sasha Banks who was scheduled for the match could not compete. ‘The Man’ shockingly squashed Bianca Belair and the decision of the outcome for the way it happened was lambasted.
Wrestling World

Seth Rollins on his relationship with Bayley

One of the couples that were formed right in the rings and backstage of the WWE, is made up of the two former world champions of their respective categories: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. The two were in fact champions of both the most important world titles of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown, with the beautiful Becky who even held both belts together, being defined at that juncture "Becky 2 Belts"
Becky Lynch Completes Heel Turn With New Look on WWE SmackDown

Bianca Belair ended up losing her SmackDown Women's Championship to Becky Lynch at SummerSlam, and she's made bones about wanting a chance to rectify that in a rematch. Belair's challenged Lynch to that rematch on the past two SmackDowns, but Lynch hasn't gone for either one, saying she would do it on her terms. She was told last week though that after Belair won the No. 1 Contender's match that she would have to defend that title at Extreme Rules, and tonight was the contract signing for the big event.
Seth Rollins 'Rejects' WWE Diva Romance Storyline

Seth Rollins is one of the best WWE Superstars in the company without a shadow of a doubt. He also decimated Cesaro at the WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view, after The Swiss Superman failed to defeat Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. Seth Rollins also uploaded a hot photo of Becky Lynch recently.
Wrestling World

Charlotte Flair makes an interesting revelation about Becky Lynch

We know very well that often the public in wrestling can be very annoying when they want, especially with inappropriate or unsolicited choirs that can put those in the ring in difficulty. When the road tour resumed after the pandemic, the biggest fear was that the WWE Universe could use these chants to annoy and try in vain to be cooler.
Wrestling World

Paige takes a shot at WWE

After several months of waiting, Becky Lynch made her return to WWE in SummerSlam Pay Per View. A return to the ring that she caused a sensation especially for how she went in the event of the summer. Becky arrived to replace the absent Sasha Banks and won the title in an incredible way after 27 seconds in a sort of 'squash match' The goal of Vince McMahon's company is to get Becky back as Heel in this interesting feud.
Fightful

Sean Waltman Says WWE Did Becky Lynch No Favors With The Way She Was Brought Back At SummerSlam

According to Sean Waltman, WWE could have found a better way to bring back Becky Lynch. Speaking on the latest episode of his Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, the 2-time WWE Hall of Famer commented on The Man's return at SummerSlam and her surprisingly quick victory over SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Waltman explained why a competitive match was needed after revealing that Sasha Banks was off the card. He said the following:
The Demon Is Back, Heyman's Reigns and Lesnar Dilemma, More SmackDown Fallout

This week's SmackDown took place at the historic Madison Square Garden, which means WWE management booked as many big moments as possible for the New York crowd. The show started off hot with Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Jimmy and Jey Uso being interrupted by Brock Lesnar. The Beast wanted an answer to his challenge for a title shot.
Nikki Bella Has Strong Reaction to Bianca Belair Losing to Becky Lynch at SummerSlam

One of the biggest surprises of SummerSlam was Becky Lynch returning and beating Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Fans were happy to see Lynch back in action after leaving in May 2020 due to her pregnancy, but how she beat Belair made fans very angry. WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella was asked about her favorite moment from SummerSlam and used the time to react to the Belair losing the title.
Becky Lynch Baby Huge Smackdown Rumor Leaks

WWE star Becky Lynch recently made her return at SummerSlam pay-per-view and that came upon as a huge surprise for the fans. The fact that she walked out of Allegiant Stadium as SmackDown Women’s Champion after squashing Bianca Belair. She was seemingly portrayed as a heel and that has not been loved by the fans. Michael Cole ‘Apologized’ To Fired WWE Diva.
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PRIMER 9/10: Edge vs. Rollins, Beast in the Garden, Becky and Bianca Sign, Profits Challenge Usos

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... BY FRANK PETEANI (@FrankPeteani), PWTORCH.COM CONTRIBUTOR. I apologize to all PWTorch.com readers that you haven’t seen the primers for the last few weeks. My family and I have been through a rather serious situation that precluded me from allotting time to write the reports. WWE Then and Now has also been “on hold,” but I’m getting ready to restart that soon. Thank you all for your patience and understanding.
WWE SmackDown LIVE coverage and commentary (09.10.21)

Welcome to our LIVE (at the time) coverage of WWE SmackDown! If you are reading this and following along live during the show's airing, you will need to refresh the page once or twice to get the latest updates. We'll be providing time codes on the majority of the posts so you can keep up with them (they will be in Central time but that doesn't make us racist, so shut up!) What are time codes, you ask? Um... look, just because I don't know what they are, doesn't mean I'm lying. Now, take off, eh?!
WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from September 10

The Beast was unleashed Friday night on SmackDown as Brock Lesnar returned to Madison Square Garden in New York City to confront Universal champion Roman Reigns. Lesnar's return headlined a show that also saw the latest chapter in the feud between Edge and Seth Rollins as they clashed in a SummerSlam rematch, a tag team title defense by The Usos and the contract signing between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch ahead of their battle at Extreme Rules.
Becky Lynch Shows Off Physique in New Gym Photo

– WWE SmackDown women’s champion Becky Lynch, who recently returned to action at WWE SummerSlam 2021, shared a gym photo on her Instagram account this week, showing off her fit physique. You can see her Instagram post below. Lynch wrote in the caption, “Back, and better than ever. Special thanks...
WWE SmackDown live results: SummerSlam fallout

Tonight's SummerSlam fallout edition of SmackDown takes place from the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas. Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated John Cena last Saturday at SummerSlam to retain his title. After the match, Brock Lesnar made his surprise return and confronted Reigns to end the pay-per-view. Reigns...
Wrestling World

Former WWE manager on Becky Lynch's turn heel

Becky Lynch made her sensational return to SummerSlam on August 21st, ending an absence of over a year. Her entry into the arena generated an incredible reaction from the WWE Universe, which appreciated the attempt of the Stamford-based federation to electrify the atmosphere with great re-entries (there was also that of Brock Lesnar at the end of the evening).
Roman Reigns' Next Feud, Heel Becky Lynch and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

Friday's post-SummerSlam edition of SmackDown was a strong show with some good matches and a few segments that kicked off some new feuds. Becky Lynch made her return to the blue brand and received a huge ovation. She was quickly confronted by Bianca Belair, Carmella, Zelina Vega and Liv Morgan.
Winfree's WWE Smackdown Review 9.10.21

Hey there everyone, welcome to another episode of WWE Smackdown. The big story tonight is the return of Brock Lesnar as he’ll be in the building and will confront Universal champion Roman Reigns in some capacity. WWE also teased the return of Demon King for Balor last week after Balor lost his title match with Reigns, but we’ll have to wait and see how that plays out. We’ve also got a contract signing between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair for Lynch’s title, and if Sasha Banks is going to make a return after her sudden absence this would be the time and place to do it. The big match for tonight should be the rematch between Seth Rollins and Edge, Rollins “injured” Cesaro last week to make sure he’s off TV for as long as possible because Vince hates the Swiss (I don’t know that, but I’m running out of reasons for Cesaro’s booking) and logically Rollins wins here to set up their rubber match in some gimmick match at Extreme Rules. Extreme Rules is coming up rather quickly too, so any other angles that need advancement better get into gear. I imagine the Street Profits and Usos in a tag team title match is a given at this point, though we’re still not sure what’s up with King Shinsuke Nakamra as he’s holding the Intercontinental belt, though last week Toni Storm showed back up and intimated she might join him and Rick Boogs in some capacity. Naomi might show up and ask for a match, and get shot down by management, and there’s a decent chance Nataly and Tamina remind us they exist. Well with that out of the way, let’s get to the action.

