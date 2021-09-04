Sam Howell, No. 10 UNC Upset by Unranked Virginia Tech in Season Opener
Virginia Tech delivered the first major upset of the 2021 college football season, knocking off No. 10 North Carolina 17-10 on Friday in an ACC Coastal battle at Lane Stadium. Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell entered the night as a Heisman Trophy favorite and delivered a dud in his season opener. The junior completed 17 of 32 passes for 208 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions, the last of which turned the ball over to VT with 37 seconds left in regulation.bleacherreport.com
