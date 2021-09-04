CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Howell, No. 10 UNC Upset by Unranked Virginia Tech in Season Opener

By Blake Schuster
Bleacher Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia Tech delivered the first major upset of the 2021 college football season, knocking off No. 10 North Carolina 17-10 on Friday in an ACC Coastal battle at Lane Stadium. Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell entered the night as a Heisman Trophy favorite and delivered a dud in his season opener. The junior completed 17 of 32 passes for 208 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions, the last of which turned the ball over to VT with 37 seconds left in regulation.

Related
College Sports247Sports

Mack Brown defends Sam Howell's struggles against Virginia Tech

Heisman hopeful Sam Howell struggled with three interceptions in a 17-10 upset loss by No. 10 North Carolina Friday night at Virginia Tech. Head coach Mack Brown did not place all of the blame on his quarterback. He also pointed out the run game and protection in the Tar Heels high powered offense that just managed 10 points on the road.
Virginia Stateheraldsun.com

Virginia Tech defense stymies No. 10 UNC in the ACC football opener for both teams

No. 10 North Carolina caved into the pressure in losing its season opener 17-10 at Virginia Tech, and it had nothing to do with the weight of expectations. The Tar Heels (0-1, 0-1 ACC) were not able to get quarterback Sam Howell enough time to make clean throws. The Hokies (1-0, 1-0) totaled six sacks and countless other pressures, including on the Heels’ final drive of the game.
College SportsCBS Sports

North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech prediction, pick, football game odds, spread, live stream, watch online, time

The first game between ACC opponents in the 2021 college football season is a big one. No. 10 North Carolina, the preseason ACC Coastal favorite, will travel to Virginia Tech for a Friday night game at Land Stadium that carries major implications. While Miami was picked to finish second in the Coastal, the Hokies could catapult themselves into the division race by avenging last season's 56-45 loss to the Tar Heels.
Virginia Statetarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Virginia Tech: Three Things Learned

I think it’s safe to say that last night’s game against Virginia Tech was a complete and utter disaster. From the very start of the game, the Hokies controlled the momentum and despite trying to give the momentum away for free 99, the Heels didn’t want to take it. Virginia Tech had sloppy snaps, gave away the ball a couple of times, had a costly pass interference penalty when Sam Howell threw a home run ball late in the game, and yet the Heels have nothing to show for it but their first L of the season.
Virginia Statetarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Virginia Tech: Positional Grades

Have you ever had a first day of class where you’re catching up with friends that you haven’t seen all summer? You’re comparing vacations, showing them your teeth without braces on, flashing your new school shoes, etc? Then when the bell rings, the teacher says, “Alright kids, we’re going to have a pop quiz to see what you remember from last year. And the grade counts!”

