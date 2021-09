20 years on … 3,000 miles away … It doesn’t get any easier. The 20-year milestone since 9/11 was also marked at a memorial at Grosvenor Square London, the old home of the U.S. Embassy, underscoring the global nature of the tragedy. Next to Americans, more Britons died in the attack, than people from any other country. And some 640 Britons were killed in the wars that followed. Again, after the U.S., the highest toll, at 67.