Brock Lesnar Announced For WWE Super SmackDown, SummerSlam Rematch To Take Place
Brock Lesnar will make his return to WWE TV during next Friday’s Super SmackDown from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX featured a backstage segment where Kayla Braxton was interviewing Paul Heyman. His phone rang, with Lesnar’s theme song as the ringtone, and it was Lesnar calling. Lesnar interrupted Heyman at one point and later hung up on him, but not after giving him a message to deliver to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.www.wrestlinginc.com
