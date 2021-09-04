CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Brock Lesnar Announced For WWE Super SmackDown, SummerSlam Rematch To Take Place

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrock Lesnar will make his return to WWE TV during next Friday’s Super SmackDown from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX featured a backstage segment where Kayla Braxton was interviewing Paul Heyman. His phone rang, with Lesnar’s theme song as the ringtone, and it was Lesnar calling. Lesnar interrupted Heyman at one point and later hung up on him, but not after giving him a message to deliver to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Finn Balor
Person
Paul Heyman
Person
Seth Rollins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Backstage#Combat#Super Smackdown#Fox#Msg#Summerslam#Smackdown Women#Edgeratedr#Brocklesnar#Https T Co W1xffl3bwr#Thegarden
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Brock Lesnar New WWE Contract Details Revealed

Brock Lesnar’s new WWE contract will reportedly carry him through early 2023. Lesnar returned to WWE at the end of Saturday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view to confront WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, right after Reigns’ retained over John Cena. This was his first appearance since dropping the WWE Title to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 in 2020, and since his last contract expired in the summer of 2020.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Seth Rollins on his relationship with Bayley

One of the couples that were formed right in the rings and backstage of the WWE, is made up of the two former world champions of their respective categories: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. The two were in fact champions of both the most important world titles of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown, with the beautiful Becky who even held both belts together, being defined at that juncture "Becky 2 Belts"
WWEWrestling-edge.com

John Cena ‘Breaks Character’ After Brock Lesnar Attack

WWE star John Cena recently headlined WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but it was Brock Lesnar who stole the spotlight by making an epic return to the company. John Cena opens up on the return on Brock Lesnar. Immediately after Reigns defeated Cena, the WWE Universal...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar Calls Out ‘Unprofessional’ Top Star

Brock Lesnar is officially back in WWE and the world has rejoiced in hopes that he pumps some life back into the WWE product. Since Brock is back, that means that he also takes a high throne in the locker room as Brock is part of the top of the food chain. Brock Lesnar doesn’t bow down to anyone and he surely does not let his opinions stay to himself especially when it comes to others….Triple H Blamed For Surprising WWE Firings.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Goldberg & Brock Lesnar ‘Bury’ Raw Champion

WWE stars Brock Lesnar and Riddle recently interacted backstage at WWE Royal Rumble last year and it turns out The Beast Incarnate did not Riddle as he revealed in an interview. He also spoke about having beef with WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. Former WWE Champion To Debut At AEW All Out.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar ‘Rejected’ By AEW For Sad Reason

WWE star Brock Lesnar recently made his return to the company at SummerSlam pay-per-view. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that AEW was never interested in getting Lesnar in the company as they knew that the money required to pull off the move would be high. Brock...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Carmella ‘Furious’ After Brock Lesnar Return

Wow, if you were to check out the Twitter accounts of Carmella and Liv Morgan, you would be shocked by the dead air that is currently happening over there. What could possibly be going wrong here? Obviously it couldn’t be WWE messing up two talented stars, could it? Certainly not because we surely know WWE much better than that. Okay, sarcasm aside, Carmella and Liv Morgan have a really good reason to be going dark on their Twitter and it involves Brock Lesnar and WWE. WWE Attitude Era Diva Returns To Smackdown.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Seth Rollins ‘Rejects’ WWE Diva Romance Storyline

Seth Rollins is one of the best WWE Superstars in the company without a shadow of a doubt. He also decimated Cesaro at the WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view, after The Swiss Superman failed to defeat Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. Seth Rollins also uploaded a hot photo of Becky Lynch recently.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns & Naomi Bombshell Leaks

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns already recruited his cousins, The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) to The Bloodline stable and they have Paul Heyman in their corner. The Usos are the SmackDown Tag-Team Champions as well and the family is ruling the blue brand. It seems another member could have already been added to the dominating stable.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Roman Reigns On Why He Thinks Brock Lesnar Returned To WWE

After successfully retaining his Universal Championship against John Cena last weekend at SummerSlam, the “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns stopped by on this week’s WWE’s The Bump to talk about this monumental victory. Having locked horns with the “Cenation Leader,” Reigns revealed facing Cena was one of the biggest victories he’s had since claiming the title almost one year ago.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

What will happen to Roman Reigns?

During the evening of last Saturday, entirely dedicated for the first time in the history of PPV to Summerslam, which aired from Las Vegas, WWE staged two sensational returns, such as those of Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar. If The Man managed to get in the running in a match...
WWE411mania.com

WWE Runs Injury Angle With Edge After Seth Rollins Stomps In Smackdown Match

Seth Rollins defeated Edge on tonight’s episode of Smackdown, and sent him out of Madison Square Garden on a stretcher in the process. Rollins defeated his longtime rival on tonight’s show in a SummerSlam rematch, giving the Rated-R Superstar multiple undefended superkicks and a Curb Stomp to end the match. You can see some clips from the bout below.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar WWE Extreme Rules Spoiler Leaks

WWE star Brock Lesnar made a shocking return at SummerSlam after Roman Reigns successfully defended his WWE Universal title against John Cena. The Beast had a staredown with Reigns and it was speculated that they will collide soon. Brock Lesnar will miss Extreme Rules. It turns out Finn Balor, whose...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Paul Heyman Stunned By WWE Firing Rumor

The former RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman recently opened up on the release of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson from WWE. During a Twitch stream last year, WWE star AJ Styles had shared his thoughts on how he felt Heyman played a role in the release of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

UFC Star ‘Humiliates’ Brock Lesnar After SummerSlam

UFC legend Chael Sonnen mocked Brock Lesnar’s WWE SummerSlam return in two tweets, saying he looks like a girl pony doll. Brock Lesnar and The Rock are currently WWE Champion Bobby Lashley recently made his return to the Battleground podcast and reflected on his upcoming huge SummerSlam showdown with WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. ‘The All Mighty’ also went on to speak about Brock Lesnar and possibly doing another MMA fight.
WWEBleacher Report

The Demon Is Back, Heyman's Reigns and Lesnar Dilemma, More SmackDown Fallout

This week's SmackDown took place at the historic Madison Square Garden, which means WWE management booked as many big moments as possible for the New York crowd. The show started off hot with Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Jimmy and Jey Uso being interrupted by Brock Lesnar. The Beast wanted an answer to his challenge for a title shot.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Sabotaged’ Match For Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar returned at WWE SummerSlam, and he’s always been a Vince McMahon favorite. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon takes the final calls regarding the decisions and finish to the matches. Some decisions could be overturned as late as before the stars’ entrances. He had stunned the WWE Universe in 2019 by adding Brock Lesnar to the Money in the Bank ladder match right at the very end.
NFLdistrictchronicles.com

Brock Lesnar Challenged by Olympian Gable Steveson

Brock Lesnar is back in WWE, signing a contract that lasts for a year and a half and could feature eight matches. The reported contract has led to the Twiter account “Wrestling Should Be Fun” to ask the question of who do fans want Lesnar to face? Olympic wrestler Gable Stevenson saw the tweet and responded “ME!”

Comments / 0

Community Policy