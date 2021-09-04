CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

SIMBA Chain Raises $25 Million in Series A Funding

By SIMBA Chain
Elkhart Truth
 8 days ago

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Sept. 3, 2021 /CNW/ -- SIMBA Chain , the technology company that eliminated the complexities of blockchain app development and reduced energy usage, thus opening the door to a world of users, has closed a $25 million Series A funding round led by Valley Capital Partners. The round received additional participation from the Notre Dame Pit Road Fund, Elevate Ventures, Stanford Law School Venture Fund, and individuals affiliated with Kohlberg, Kravis & Roberts (KKR), Amazon, Apple, Facebook, SpaceX, Gap, Estee Lauder, AppLovin, Microsoft, Moelis & Company, Stanford University, the Golden State Warriors, the founders of Lightspeed Venture Partners and New Enterprise Associates and other individual investors.

Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

Vaccine mandates test Biden ties with labor

President Biden ’s strong ties to labor unions could be put to the test by his administration's embrace of vaccine mandates. Biden on Thursday unveiled a much more heavy-handed approach to combating COVID-19 compared to what the administration has favored in the past. In a speech, he scolded vaccine-hesitant and...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

FBI releases declassified document into Saudi 9/11 links after Biden order

The FBI released a newly declassified document on the 9/11 attacks Saturday, as the world marked the 20th anniversary of one of America's darkest days. Revealing details on the logistical support given to two of the Saudi hijackers in the lead-up to the terrorist attacks, the 16-page document is the first investigative record to be shared since President Joe Biden ordered a declassification review of files on 9/11 last week.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Bidens, former presidents mark 9/11 anniversary

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden attended a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks at ground zero in New York City on Saturday. They were joined by other former presidents and elected officials, including former Presidents Obama and Clinton, former Secretary of State and first lady Hillary Clinton , former first lady Michelle Obama and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (D). After Biden arrived at the ceremony, he was spotted talking briefly with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.).
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Bush calls out domestic extremism in 9/11 speech

Former President George W. Bush warned of the threat posed by domestic extremist groups on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, arguing that there are similarities between “violent extremists abroad” and those “at home.”. In remarks at a memorial ceremony near Shanksville, Pa., the site of...

