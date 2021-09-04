CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The end of a long week

Cover picture for the articleThe destruction left by Hurricane Ida has sharpened the focus on infrastructure and climate resilience in the United States. We discuss the importance of the Senate-approved infrastructure bill in speeding up the fight against climate change. We also talk about the emerging corporate responses to the Texas abortion law and some worrying statistics in the latest jobs report. And finally, join us for another round of our Friday game, Half Full/Half Empty!

Vaccine mandates test Biden ties with labor

President Biden ’s strong ties to labor unions could be put to the test by his administration's embrace of vaccine mandates. Biden on Thursday unveiled a much more heavy-handed approach to combating COVID-19 compared to what the administration has favored in the past. In a speech, he scolded vaccine-hesitant and...
FBI releases declassified document into Saudi 9/11 links after Biden order

The FBI released a newly declassified document on the 9/11 attacks Saturday, as the world marked the 20th anniversary of one of America's darkest days. Revealing details on the logistical support given to two of the Saudi hijackers in the lead-up to the terrorist attacks, the 16-page document is the first investigative record to be shared since President Joe Biden ordered a declassification review of files on 9/11 last week.
Bidens, former presidents mark 9/11 anniversary

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden attended a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks at ground zero in New York City on Saturday. They were joined by other former presidents and elected officials, including former Presidents Obama and Clinton, former Secretary of State and first lady Hillary Clinton , former first lady Michelle Obama and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (D). After Biden arrived at the ceremony, he was spotted talking briefly with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.).
Bush calls out domestic extremism in 9/11 speech

Former President George W. Bush warned of the threat posed by domestic extremist groups on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, arguing that there are similarities between “violent extremists abroad” and those “at home.”. In remarks at a memorial ceremony near Shanksville, Pa., the site of...

