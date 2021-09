A top WWE Superstar is getting ready to compete in the new season of Dancing with the Stars. According to PW Insider (per Wrestling Inc.), The Miz has been selected to be part of the competition show that airs on ABC. The pro roster for Season 30 is set, but the official announcement of the celebrity roster will be announced on Sept. 8. Some of the unconfirmed celebrities reportedly joining The Miz are former Bachelor Matt James, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore, and Olivia Jade Giannulli — the 21-year-old daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli. Olympian Suni Lee and Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa have both been confirmed to join Dancing with the Stars, and Season 30 will premiere on Sept. 30.