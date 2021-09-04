'Law & Order: SVU' Loses Two Main Cast Members Ahead of Season 23
Law & Order: SVU is down two cast members. Deadline reports that the upcoming 23rd season of the longstanding NBC's crime series will be without Jamie Gray Hyder, who starred Officer Kat Tamin, and Demore Barnes, who played the role of Deputy Chief Christian Garland. Both are departing the series after just seasons. How their characters' exit the department will be revealed during the two-hour season premiere. Both characters were introduced during Season 21 as recurring cast members and were promoted to regulars in Season 22.popculture.com
Comments / 0