'Law & Order: SVU' Loses Two Main Cast Members Ahead of Season 23

Actor William Petersen, who is best known for his work as Dr. Gil Grissom on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, has reportedly been rushed to the hospital after a health scare on the set of CSI: Vegas. The news was initially broken by TMZ, with the outlet reportedly that he fell ill while working on the upcoming CBS series this past Friday, and requested a break. An ambulance was reportedly called on Petersen's behalf, and he was taken to a nearby medical facility, but is reportedly now out of the hospital in better condition. It is unclear exactly what caused Petersen's illness, although TMZ hints that it could have been overexertion or exhaustion.