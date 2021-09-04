Transportation problems complicate another start of the school year for Seattle Public Schools
In Seattle, the start of a new era in pandemic schooling was quickly haunted by old problems. Every day since school started on Wednesday, dozens of school bus routes have clocked delays in getting kids to or from school ranging from 15 minutes up to 2 hours. Some parents say they never got an alert from the district about their route, sending them into a last-minute scramble.www.seattletimes.com
Comments / 0