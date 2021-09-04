Sheriff Ard says ‘zero tolerance’ for looting in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested nine individuals in connection to crimes in the area after Hurricane Ida. “If you think you’re gonna loot, you think you’re gonna run around & steal things – you will go to jail,” said Sheriff Jason Ard. “And, you will sit in jail until we have time to deal with you. Do not come to Livingston Parish to steal or commit any kind of crime. I have deputies here from all over the state helping my deputies. Zero tolerance!”