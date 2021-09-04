‘One Last Hoorah’: Labor Day Weekend Brings Many Travelers To Provincetown With Summer Winding Down

BOSTON (CBS) — The Holiday Weekend is already off to a busy start. Traffic was bumper-to-bumper early Friday as many people headed for their Labor Day destinations.

The rain’s gone, the sun’s out, and on the last weekend of summer, people are on the move.

“One last hoorah,” said traveler Louis Barassi. “The last weekend before heading back to work.”

The last ferry from Boston to Provincetown Friday was packed with travelers.

“It’s just the whole attitude there,” said Anita Jones, another traveler. “It’s such a relaxing time and people are so friendly.”

Provincetown also relaxed their indoor mask mandate, making it an advisory after a major COVID outbreak following July 4th weekend.

Jones says she’ll still keep a face mask handy.

“I’m fully vaccinated, which I think is so important. And I think as long as I’m in a crowd, I want to have on a mask,” said Jones.

The CDC suggests that unvaccinated Americans avoid traveling this Labor Day weekend. A local doctor says even those who’ve gotten the shot should weigh the risks.

“With the Delta variant being 100 times more contagious than the others, you can contract illnesses, like we’ve seen at other events elsewhere in the country,” said Dr. Robert Klugman of UMass Memorial Medical Center.

With stop and go traffic all the way down to the Cape, Dr. Klugman echoes what we’ve heard for months, which is being outdoors is much safer.

“I want to be at the beach, play tennis, on my bike. I don’t plan to spend a lot of time inside anyway,” said Barassi.

Dr. Klugman says people should enjoy what’s left of summer responsibly. If it’s crowded, mask up.

“I think it’s a beautiful weekend, people can be out,” said Dr. Klugman. “The outdoors is perfect because the air is circulating. The virus is not going to pull and collect out of doors unless you’re in a crowded situation.”