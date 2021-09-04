CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Muldrow Glacier in Denali National Park and Preserve stops surging

By Tracy Sinclare
alaskasnewssource.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Muldrow Glacier in Denali National Park began surging in December 2020 and it stopped surging on July 21, 2021. “Typically surges stop really fast and it corresponds with an outburst flood,” Chad Hults, regional geologist for Alaska National Park Service said. “What we think is, the water that’s under the glacier that’s basically lubricating the base and decoupling it from the ground, allows it to move really fast and surge, and once that water releases, then it grounds out, basically.”

www.alaskasnewssource.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glaciers#Outburst Flood#Ktuu#Usgs#Uaf#Gps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Traveltravelawaits.com

10 Important Ranger Tips For Visiting Mount Rainier National Park

Mount Rainier, with its staggering height of 14,410 feet above sea level, is the tallest mountain in Washington state and the Cascade Range of mountains in the Pacific Northwest. On clear days, it even dominates the southeast horizon for Seattle and its neighbor, Tacoma. Indeed, Mount Rainier National Park is...
TravelPalm Beach Daily News

Bears, berries, and unforgettable vistas: Hiking Glacier National Park

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK, Mont. — I'm the kind of person who takes those I-was-here photos at the entrances to national parks. I know it's cheesy. But for me, it's an important part of the whole experience. My husband and I had planned to add Montana's Glacier National Park (plus mandatory...
Lifestyleworldatlas.com

North Cascades National Park

The North Cascades National Park is located in Washington, United States, and is often passed over in favour of more famous local parks such as Mount Rainier and Olympic National Parks. Despite its lesser-known status, North Cascades is a true hidden gem, offering an abundance of Washington nature and wildlife for those in the know. Renowned Canadian author Jack Kerouac even spent time in the park, staying in a remote cabin on Desolation Peak and drawing inspiration for his writing from the beauty and remoteness of the wilderness around him.
TravelFOX 28 Spokane

Yellowstone National Park records most-visited July in park history

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. — Yellowstone National Park (YNP) records most-visited July in park history with 15% increase in park visitation compared to July 2019. Yellowstone’s Public Affairs Office says this July is also the first time visitation exceeded 1 million visits in a single month. YNP hosted 1,080,767 recreation...
Travelnatureworldnews.com

Landslide in Denali National Park Triggered Road to Sink 10 Inches Per Day

National Park Service shut down the only road in Denali National Park after thawing permafrost triggered a landslide to reach risky levels. Experts stated that the landslide caused a road in the park to sink 10 inches every passing day. A landslide in Denali National Park which is an iconic...
Alaska StateWashington Post

Seeking out Alaska’s Denali National Park in a summer of overcrowded outdoor spaces

This summer, desperate to take a break from the relentless dramas of the world, I began searching for a national park where I could seek refuge. I wished to spend a few days taking long hikes in solitude. I longed for a quiet place to process the events of the past year, out of reach from a cellphone tower. I wanted to spend nights listening to a ranger in a flat hat tell me obscure facts about the polygamous mating habits of subarctic wolverines.
West Glacier, MTravallirepublic.com

Labor Day brings Glacier National Park access changes

Labor Day brings lots of changes to Glacier National Park activities, including the end of ticketed entry for motorists. Visitors seeking to drive the Going-to-the-Sun Road between West Glacier and St. Mary still need to pay for regular park access, but won’t need to go online for the additional entry pass that was required during the busiest summer months.
West Glacier, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Glacier National Park Operations Adjust for Fall Season

WEST GLACIER, Mont. [August 30, 2021] – As the autumn season approaches, operations in the park will start winding down. On September 6, 2021 the park’s ticketed entry pilot program will end as well as the park’s shuttle program. Park officials are expecting high visitation numbers in September. Visitors are encouraged to plan ahead and prepare for temporary traffic restrictions at the west entrance due to congestion and Highway 2 construction delays.
Alaska StateFairbanks Daily News-Miner

ALASKA ROAD TRIP VLOG - Part 1 - Denali National Park

Come with my Dad and I as we set out on our first visit to Alaska! We embark on a mini road trip beginning in Fairbanks, Alaska and travel down to Seward - making as many awesome stops as we have time for. This is part 1 of the series. In this episode we begin our trip by making our way down to Denali National Park.
TrafficKodiak Daily Mirror

Pretty Rocks landslide closes Denali Park Road at Mile 42

A perpetual landslide on Polychrome Pass has closed the Denali Park Road due to unsafe conditions. The area, called Pretty Rocks, at Mile 45.4 of the park road, has been steadily sliding for quite some time, requiring vigilant maintenance on the narrow gravel road. The slide is currently dropping 10-...
Whitefish, MTWhitefish Pilot

Grandmother and granddaughter hike Glacier Park for memorable preservation effort

When Whitefish native Kay Knapton was young, she wanted to see a glacier. Soon she realized there were hundreds of glaciers basically in her backyard and, after studying a map, she told her father that she wanted to hike to one in particular — the Sperry Glacier. He told her the hike would be too hard, but instead of getting discouraged she became determined.
Hobbiesoutdoorchannelplus.com

Fulfill Your Trout Dreams in Yellowstone National Park

These three Yellowstone trout hot spots should be on every angler's bucket list. Our first national park is also among our fishiest. Yellowstone National Park's location at the very headwaters of America's empire of wild trout makes nearly any water here worth fishing as long as it's wide and deep enough to twitch a Woolly Bugger.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Permafrost melting causes landslide in Alaska’s Denali National Park

A landslide caused by melting permafrost has closed the only road in Alaska’s Denali National Park.The slow-moving Pretty Rocks Landslide sits halfway along the 92-mile road that winds across the 6-million acre park, home to the highest mountain peak in North America.The rapidly thawing permafrost underneath the road triggered a landslide that made the road too unstable for use and brought an early end to the tourist season, say park officials.The National Parks Service says the thaw has been going on for decades, but has sped up dramatically this summer because of the climate crisis.“Changing climate is driving frozen ground...
Wyoming StatePosted by
Laramie Live

National Parks Service Shares Wildlife Petting Chart, Probably For Tourists To Wyoming

Not a year goes by that we don't see someone get hurt by a bison. Usually, it's some tourist from Indiana or some other Midwest state coming in, looking at our wildlife and deciding to get a little too close. Then, they find out real quick that our bison don't play. Imagine me saying that while clapping. Obviously, the National Parks Service is aware of the dutiful travelers that we get in the Cowboy State and felt it was necessary to express a giant "Ya'll!" Or translated, "come on now".

Comments / 0

Community Policy