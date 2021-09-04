Muldrow Glacier in Denali National Park and Preserve stops surging
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Muldrow Glacier in Denali National Park began surging in December 2020 and it stopped surging on July 21, 2021. “Typically surges stop really fast and it corresponds with an outburst flood,” Chad Hults, regional geologist for Alaska National Park Service said. “What we think is, the water that’s under the glacier that’s basically lubricating the base and decoupling it from the ground, allows it to move really fast and surge, and once that water releases, then it grounds out, basically.”www.alaskasnewssource.com
