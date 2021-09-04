Muldrow Glacier in Denali National Park and Preserve stops surging

The North Cascades National Park is located in Washington, United States, and is often passed over in favour of more famous local parks such as Mount Rainier and Olympic National Parks. Despite its lesser-known status, North Cascades is a true hidden gem, offering an abundance of Washington nature and wildlife for those in the know. Renowned Canadian author Jack Kerouac even spent time in the park, staying in a remote cabin on Desolation Peak and drawing inspiration for his writing from the beauty and remoteness of the wilderness around him.