Enjoy the drier air filtering into the area through the day today! The air will gradually become drier as the day wears on. It will still be rather warm today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It will be noticeably less humid this evening though. Tonight will be pleasantly cool with overnight lows in the 60s. Friday looks fantastic...Chamber of Commerce weather, an fabulous taste of fall. The crisp air and plentiful sunshine will stick around for only a couple of days. Fridays highs will be in the mid 80s with dew point temperatures in the 60s. Saturday, we will see a slight rise in the humidity, but it will still be pleasant, especially in the morning hours.