Clemson, SC

Re: Campus closed next week?

 8 days ago

Source tells me CU is going to 100% virtual next week. originally to expire on Monday. announced today, extended to October. campus infection rate remains fairly low - Clemson community is higher. things will have to a whole lot worse for us to go virtual again.

Education
Educationdailynewsandmore.com

Hemphill ISD to close campuses until Sept. 7

Due to the outbreak of Covid 19 Hemphill ISD will be closing from Tuesday, August 31st - Monday, September 6th. Students will return on Tuesday, September 7th. Please continue to monitor your child for any Covid symptoms. There will be no extra-curricular activities during this time.
Martins Ferry, OHWTRF

St. Mary’s Central School Martins Ferry closing next week due to COVID

MARTINS FERRY, OHIO (WTRF) — St. Mary’s Central School closing next week due to COVID. “Good afternoon, St. Mary’s Central family. The incidences of COVID-19 are rising in our community, and indeed in our school. At the present time, we have three teachers who have tested positive, and we have a few students who are home because they have had possible contact with someone who has tested positive. We’re not aware of any students who are positive at this time, and we want to keep it that way.
Collegesbrandeis.edu

Photos: Move-In and the first week on campus for the Class of 2025

Move-In Day at Brandeis had been scheduled for August 23, but nature had other ideas. The forecast of Hurricane Henri prompted university leadership to urge first-year students to avoid coming to campus that Sunday. Instead, they either arrived Saturday or later in the week. But that didn’t stop the incoming class from bringing new energy and optimism to campus.
Environmentnatchitochesparishjournal.com

CLTCC Campuses Closed Monday Due to Hurricane Ida

Due to the threat of Hurricane Ida, all 8 CLTCC campus locations will be closed Monday (August 30). Students and Employees are encouraged to monitor CLTCC electronic mail, Central Louisiana Media, and official social media accounts for updates. CLTCC encourages everyone to plan and be safe during this severe weather event.
Clemson, SCclemsontigers.com

Lewis and Ree Miller Pledge Cornerstone Gift; Name Memorial Stadium WestZone Club

CLEMSON, S.C. – Lewis, and Ree Miller of Spartanburg, S.C. have made a Cornerstone Partner pledge of $2.5M supporting IPTAY and Clemson University Athletics. The Miller’s are the sixteenth founding Cornerstone Partner to athletics since the initiative began in 2014. With an initial goal of 10 partners when the program was implemented, the Cornerstone Partner Program has grown to 22 partners. In recognition of the Miller’s visionary and transformational gift, the WestZone Club in Memorial Stadium has been named in their honor.
Claremont, CAcgu.edu

Optimism and Caution Mark the Return of Students to Campus This Week

Seventeen months and 18 days after the Covid-19 quarantine began (not that anyone is counting), students returned to the CGU campus this week to begin the fall semester. “We are back on campus!” exclaimed President Len Jessup in an email welcome message sent to the university community. “I’ve been waiting a long time to say those words.”
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Clemson vs NC State

Does anybody know what time the Clemson vs NC State game will be?. unless they put it on a 7 day hold.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Clemson must sue to exit the ACC

The conference lacks commitment to football success. The conference fails to maintain their fiduciary duty to their partner organizations. The time to exit is now. The Clemson brand has never been brighter than the last few years.
Mississippi State247Sports

N.C. State uses cowbells during meetings to prepare for Mississippi State crowd

When you're the visiting team at Davis Wade Stadium on Mississippi State's campus, expect to hear a lot of cowbells. That will be the case tonight for the N.C. State Wolfpack. The Wofpack took their preparation to the next level this week. They had cowbells doing during team meetings. Whether it will work come Saturday night is anyone's guess, but it was quite the idea.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

The ACC is a joke

That is a tall task for this FSU team. However, there are ACC schools like UVA and VT who are flying under the radar. GT will be another in upcoming seasons, they just had such a far way to dig out of the great Paul Johson hole. BC may make some moves, they have, for the most part, played tough. The NC schools do not do much on the grid iron. Wake does more with less and Duke has a good coach. I don't by that UNC retread. The biggest disappointments are the Florida schools. Pitt is hit or miss. I believe U of L are at some strange disadvantage, their coach is not terrible - he was tough at App St. Then 'Cuse simply has put stock in the wrong QB. I do not see them being much until he is gone and by then Dino may very well be gone as well.
fresnostatenews.com

Campus closed Sept. 6 for Labor Day

In recognition of Labor Day, most Fresno State offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6. No classes will meet, the Henry Madden Library, Kennel Bookstore and offices will be closed. The student-operated Gibson Farm Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, and...

