Re: Campus closed next week?

That is a tall task for this FSU team. However, there are ACC schools like UVA and VT who are flying under the radar. GT will be another in upcoming seasons, they just had such a far way to dig out of the great Paul Johson hole. BC may make some moves, they have, for the most part, played tough. The NC schools do not do much on the grid iron. Wake does more with less and Duke has a good coach. I don't by that UNC retread. The biggest disappointments are the Florida schools. Pitt is hit or miss. I believe U of L are at some strange disadvantage, their coach is not terrible - he was tough at App St. Then 'Cuse simply has put stock in the wrong QB. I do not see them being much until he is gone and by then Dino may very well be gone as well.