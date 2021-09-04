Arrests made after three-alarm fire at Tukwila apartment building

Fire at Maple Crest Apartments in Tukwila (KIRO 7 News)

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Authorities have made arrests after a deadly three-alarm fire at a Tukwila apartment building.

That fire killed three people, including a man, woman and a child on Aug. 17, and displaced multiple families and destroyed the Maple Crest Apartments.

Earlier this week, law enforcement officers said a man was taken into custody for department of corrections violations during an unrelated operation but discovered he had property taken from the site of the Maple Crest fire.

Officers noticed the man had items that showed signs of fire and smoke damage and called major crimes detectives who positively identified the items as being taken from the scene. Those items are being returned to their owners.

The man was booked on the DOC violations.

In addition, Tukwila police said they detained a woman and two men who were at the Maple Crest fire scene on Aug. 22.

The woman was seen inside security fencing and the men inside apartment units.

The woman was identified and released and the men were booked into the King County Jail.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information related to the fire, or related to property stolen from the fire scene, is asked to call investigators at 206-241-212 and ask to speak with a major crimes unit detective.

