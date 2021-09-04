Virginia Tech football ends drought against top 10 teams with upset win over North Carolina

With both prospects destined to hear their names called early in next April’s NFL Draft, there may not be a more intriguing individual matchup taking place on Saturday in Columbus than when Chris Olave and Mykael Wright take the field across from one another. A well-decorated senior for the Buckeyes and first team all-Americanall-american,, Olave returned to Columbus to stake his claim as the best receiver in the country. Picking up where he left off a season ago, the senior from San Marcos (Calif.) recorded four receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns in the Buckeyes opening season victory against Minnesota. The key to containing Olave for the Ducks lies with sophomore starting cornerback Mykael Wright. A former first team All-Pac-12 selection a year ago, Wright will undoubtedly have his toughest individual matchup to date on Saturday.